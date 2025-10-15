WPP Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against WPP plc - WPP

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 8, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against WPP plc (NYSE: WPP), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you purchased shares of WPP and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wpp/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 8, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

WPP and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 9, 2025, the Company published a trading update for the first half of 2025, disclosing that it had allegedly “seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed” due to both “continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated,” as well as “some distraction to the business” as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media a.k.a. GroupM. The Company further disclosed that its CEO “will retire from the Board and as CEO on 31 December 2025.”

On this news, the price of WPP’s shares fell from a closing price of $35.82 per share on July 8, 2025 to $29.34 per share on July 9, 2025, a decline of about 18.1% in the span of just a single day.

The case is Marty v. WPP plc, 25-cv-08365.

