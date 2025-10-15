KBR Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against KBR, Inc. - KBR

NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 18, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About the Lawsuit

KBR and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 19, 2025, HomeSafe Alliance (“HomeSafe”), a KBR joint venture in which KBR has a 72% economic interest, disclosed that it received “a notice from the U.S. Department of Defense's Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) terminating the Global Household Goods Contract, which HomeSafe won in 2021 to transform the military move system for the benefit of service members and their families.”

On this news, the price of KBR’s shares fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 on June 20, 2025. On June 23, 2025, the next trading day, KBR stock fell a further $1.30, or 2.65%, to close at $47.63 on June 23, 2025.

The case is Norrman v. KBR, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-04464.

