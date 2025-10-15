AMG Lithium and Beijing Easpring Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Jointly Strengthen the Battery Materials Value Chain in Europe

Our cooperation focuses on the supply and offtake of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, a raw material to produce cathode active material for lithium-ion batteries

The partnership marks another step towards a localized European supply chain

Amsterdam, 15 October 2025 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") subsidiary AMG Lithium GmbH (“AMG Lithium”) has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co., Ltd. (“EASPRING”, Shenzhen Stock Exchange: “EASPRING”) for the supply and offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

AMG Lithium is the first European lithium refiner with a production facility in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany. Easpring – a Chinese producer of cathode active material (CAM) – is currently constructing a CAM facility in Kotka, Finland.

AMG Lithium’s and Easpring’s investments in Europe underline the joint commitment to a localized battery supply chain. As a first step, both companies will collaborate closely to ensure a successful qualification of AMG Lithium’s plant while negotiating a binding offtake agreement.

“This partnership marks another step in building a strong and resilient European battery industry. We further focus on promoting the use of recycled feedstock and the improvement of the carbon footprint throughout the value chain,” says Dr. Stefan Scherer, CEO of AMG Lithium. “We are honored to jointly work with an established player like Easpring on this journey.”

“It is expected that the cooperation between the two sides can promote the development of the new energy industry in Europe,” says Mr. Li Chengwei, Purchasing Center Director of Easpring.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG’s mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG’s products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

About Easpring

Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co. Ltd (stock code: 300073) is a listed company under Mining and Metallurgy Technology Group Co., Ltd. It was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of Shenzhen Stock Exchange in April 2010. Easpring is mainly engaged in lithium battery cathode material business and intelligent equipment business.

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V.

Thomas Swoboda

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 176 1000 73 14

tswoboda@amg-nv.com



Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Chengwei Li

Director of Purchasing Center‌

Tel: +86 13910096005

lichengwei@easpring.com

