Rexel: Robert Schuchna coopted as a Director

ROBERT SCHUCHNA COOPTED AS A DIRECTOR

At its meeting of 14 October 2025, Rexel’s Board of Directors unanimously co‑opted, on the recommendation of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, Robert Schuchna as a non‑independent member of the Board, effective 15 October 2025.

A partner at Cevian Capital, Robert Schuchna joins the Board following a proposal from Cevian, which holds approximately 23% of Rexel’s share capital. He succeeds Marcus Alexanderson, a non-independent Director who was also proposed by Cevian in May 2017 and who has announced his resignation from the Board.

Robert Schuchna has been appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee.

Agnès Touraine, Chair of Rexel’s Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Marcus Alexanderson for his great contribution to Rexel’s successful transformation and for the value he brought to the Board’s work over the past eight years”

BIOGRAPHIE OF ROBERT SCHUCHNA

Robert Schuchna is a partner at Cevian Capital, a European investment firm, which he joined in 2011.

He holds a Master of Arts in Banking & Finance from the University of Zurich and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) diploma. He is a Swiss and German national.

He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE (Germany).

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,875 branches in 17 countries, with more than 26,550 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

