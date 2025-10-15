Rexel: Q3 2025 sales

Q3 2025 SALES

Same-day sales up +3.0%, increasing sequentially for sixth consecutive quarter

Growth driven by solid North America, slightly improving trends in Europe

FY 25 targets confirmed

→ Q3 25 sales of €4,758m, up +3.0% on a same-day basis

North America up +7.4% on a same-day basis High-growth verticals (datacenters and broadband infrastructure) contributing to more than 50% of the growth in the US Continued investment to accelerate penetration in those verticals: new datacenter-focused distribution center in Reno (NV), expansion of Talley in Canada Good pass-through of tariff-related price increases in a competitive US market

Europe decreased by (0.5)% on a same-day basis; a sequential improvement in a soft market Sequential improvement in France, Benelux & DACH with some positive macroeconomic green shoots (housing starts, transactions) Market-share gains in key markets

Asia-Pacific decreased by (0.5)% on a same-day basis, sequentially improving

Pricing contributing for +140bps to sales growth, consistent with Q2 25





→ Continued implementation of our Axelerate 2028 strategy

Digital penetration progressing by +136bps over the quarter

Accelerated initiatives to harness the power of AI tools in our operations for the benefit of our customers

Active capital allocation strategy, with the completion of the disposal of Finland activities in September, the issuance of a €400m Senior note due 2030, and €50m dedicated to share buybacks since the beginning of the year





→ FY25 sales growth is now seen as "slightly positive" vs 2024 (narrowed from "stable to slightly positive"). Full-year profitability and cash flow guidance are also confirmed in an environment that remains competitive.

Guillaume TEXIER, Chief Executive Officer, said:



“Q3 was in line with the trends observed since the beginning of the year, with growth improving steadily in both North America and Europe.

We are happy that our past strategic initiatives are paying off - for example in the North American datacenter and in datacom infrastructure market. The sequential improvement seen in Europe and Asia-Pacific demonstrates the strength, resilience and agility of the new Rexel in persistently soft conditions.

As we continue to execute our Axelerate 2028 roadmap, we are delivering on our commitments, combining disciplined portfolio management, operational excellence and strategic investments in high-growth areas. This reinforces our confidence in achieving our full-year objectives and our mid-term ambitions.”

















Main Q3 25 figures





Key figures (€m) Q3 2025 YoY change 9m 2025 YoY change Sales on a reported basis 4,758.2 (0.1) % 14,533.5 +1.0% On a constant and actual-day basis +2.7% +1.2% On a constant and same-day basis +3.0% +2.1% Same-day sales growth by geography Europe 2,258.1 (0.5) % 7,054.9 (1.4) % North America 2,220.9 +7.4% 6,655.6 +6.6% Asia-Pacific 279.2 (0.5) % 823.0 (2.0) %





Sales review for the period ended September 30, 2025

Unless otherwise stated, all comments are on a constant and adjusted basis and, reflect sales adjusted for a constant number of working days





SALES

Q3 sales broadly stable at (0.1)% year-on-year on a reported basis and up +3.0% on a constant and same-day basis

Key figures (€m) Q3 2025 YoY change 9m 2025 YoY change Sales on a reported basis 4,758.2 (0.1) % 14,533.5 +1.0% On a constant and actual-day basis +2.7% +1.2% On a constant and same-day basis +3.0% +2.1%

In Q3 2025 , Rexel posted sales of €4,758m, broadly stable at (0.1)% on a reported basis with positive organic and M&A contributions offset by negative forex impacts. This includes:

Constant and same-day sales growth of +3.0%, with a volume growth acceleration (+1.6% contribution), and a similar pricing contribution compared to Q2 25 (+0.9% positive selling-price effect on non-cable products and +0.5% on cable products)

A negative calendar effect of (0.3)%

A positive net scope effect of +0.5%, resulting from: The acquisitions of Warshauer, Itesa, Schwing, Jacmar and Tecno Bi The disposal of Rexel’s operations in New Zealand & Finland In September, Rexel completed the disposal of its Finnish operations to Ahlsell, a Nordic regional distributor of installation products, tools and supplies. As a result, Finland was deconsolidated as of September 1st, 2025.

A negative currency effect of (3.3)%, mainly due to the depreciation of the US and Canadian dollars, and to a lesser extend the Australian dollar and renminbi, against the euro





Sales were up +3.0% on a constant and same-day basis. More specifically:

North America remains the growth engine for the quarter, confirming our ability to capture the potential of high-growth segments in the region

The sales growth acceleration in Q3 25 (vs Q2 25) was supported by improving trends in Europe and APAC

Digital sales in Q3 25 increased by +136bps to represent 33% of Group sales Digital accounted for 44% of sales in Europe, up +100bps; 23% in North America, an increase of +280bps; and 26% in Asia-Pacific, stable vs Q3 24



9m sales up +1.0% year-on-year on a reported basis, +2.1% on a constant and same-day basis

In 9m 2025 , Rexel posted sales of €14,533.5m, up +1.0% on a reported basis, supported by the positive organic contribution and M&A strategy. This includes:

Constant and same-day sales growth of +2.1%, reflecting contributions of +0.9% from volume, +0.6% from non-cable selling prices and +0.7% from cable product selling prices

A negative calendar effect of (0.9)%

A positive net scope effect of +1.4%, mainly resulting from acquisitions of Talley, Itesa, Schwing, Warshauer, Electrical Supplies Inc, Jacmar and Tecno Bi, net of the New Zealand and Finland disposals

A negative currency effect of (1.6)%, mainly due to the depreciation of the US and Canadian dollars, and to a lesser extend the Australian dollar and renminbi, against the euro

Europe (47% of Group sales): Revenues decreased by (0.5)% in Q3, (1.4)% in 9m on a constant and same-day basis

In Q3 25, sales in Europe stood at (1.2)% on a reported basis, including:

A constant and same-day sales decline of (0.5)%

A negative calendar effect of (0.7)%

A stable net scope impact, with the acquisitions of Itesa in France and Tecno Bi in Italy offset by Finland disposal

A broadly stable currency effect of +0.1%

Key figures (€m) % of the region's sales Q3 2025 YoY change 9m 2025 YoY change Europe 2,258.1 (0.5) % 7,054.9 (1.4) % ow France 39% 887.1 +3.8% 2,777.3 +1.0% DACH 25% 561.1 (2.8) % 1,667.2 (2.3) % Benelux 16% 354.1 +3.5% 1,141.6 (0.7) % UK & Ireland 10% 235.8 (10.1) % 732.2 (8.0) % Nordics 7% 166.3 (9.2) % 577.0 (3.9) %

Europe decreased by (0.5)% on a same-day basis year-on-year, while improving sequentially in a soft environment marked by political and macro uncertainties in several countries. More specifically: Same-day sales growth was positive excluding solar, up +0.6% We saw signs of improvement in the residential segment (ex Solar) in Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Austria & Germany







The price effect in non-cable was very similar to Q2 25, and the contribution from cable pricing slightly decreased, reflecting lower copper prices in euro terms.

Trends by country and cluster (same-day basis):

Further progression in France up +3.8% in a challenging environment, driven by high demand from small contractors (fueled by air conditioning segment), favorable base effect and market share gains





+3.8% in a challenging environment, driven by high demand from small contractors (fueled by air conditioning segment), favorable base effect and market share gains DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) declined by (2.8)%, remaining negative but showing resilience with a sequential improvement, thanks to Switzerland and Austria. Germany remains soft in a challenging environment





(Germany, Austria, Switzerland) declined by (2.8)%, remaining negative but showing resilience with a sequential improvement, thanks to Switzerland and Austria. Germany remains soft in a challenging environment Benelux increased by +3.5% with all countries returning to positive territory, and particularly boosted by growth in air conditioning in the Netherlands and Solar activity in Belgium





increased by +3.5% with all countries returning to positive territory, and particularly boosted by growth in air conditioning in the Netherlands and Solar activity in Belgium UK & Ireland sales declined by (10.1)%, with the UK still impacted by a challenging market, ongoing business selectivity and branch closures





sales declined by (10.1)%, with the UK still impacted by a challenging market, ongoing business selectivity and branch closures Nordics (Sweden and Finland) sales decreased by (9.2)% but delivered broadly stable growth excluding Solar and September 2024 one-off





North America (47% of Group sales): Strong sales growth of +7.4% in Q3 and +6.6% in 9m on a constant and same-day basis

In Q3 25, North America sales were up by +3.3% on a reported basis, including:

Strong constant and same-day sales growth of +7.4%

Broadly stable calendar effect of +0.1%

Positive scope effect of +2.4%, resulting from the acquisitions of Warshauer and Schwing in the US, and Jacmar in Canada

Negative currency effect of (6.3)%, mainly due to the depreciation of the US dollar against the euro

Key figures (€m) % of the region's sales Q3 2025 YoY change 9m 2025 YoY change North America 2,220.9 +7.4% 6,655.6 +6.6% ow United States 83% 1,846.1 +7.4% 5,524.7 +6.5% Canada 17% 374.8 +7.5% 1,130.9 +7.1%

Sales were up +7.4% on a same-day basis, with positive trends confirmed in high-growth-segments (datacenter, broadband infrastructure, datacom). Backlogs remain solid at the end of September, representing 2.6 months of sales, similar to their level in June 2025.

US same-day sales were up by +7.4% in Q3 2025 Datacenter & broadband infrastructure (c.12.5% of US sales) contributing for more than half of Q3 sales growth in the country Q3 25 was driven by the proximity segment, that grew faster than projects By market, the growth was mainly driven by the non-residential. The residential also contributed to the growth in the country notably thanks to Northwest, California and Southeast regions. Industrial automation was slightly positive for the second quarter thanks to Water Waste Water and panel builders. Good pass-through of tariff-related price increases in a competitive market environment





same-day sales were up by +7.4% in Q3 2025

More specifically, on our datacenter activity that represented 5% of US sales

Activity launched three years ago through Mayer acquisition and creation of national sales account team

Unique Rexel value proposition, leveraging scale national presence, product availability and expertise

Recently invested in logistics capacity in Atlanta and Reno to boost customer service and support further growth

We are mainly active in the gray space/power distribution, selling full range of products: cable, busbar, gears, conduits…

This is a fast growing segment Up more than 50% in the first 9 months of 2025 Our sales grew sequentially at a double-digit pace in Q3 25 vs Q2 25

Demand growth initially driven by eastern US, now spreading to Texas & California

In Canada , sales were up +7.5% on a same-day basis, driven by market share gains notably in project activities in non-residential and industrial end markets. Growth accelerated in the datacom business, boosted by commercial initiatives. We also expand Talley into the Canadian market. This complements Rexel Canada’s existing North American footprint by integrating Talley’s expertise and product offerings with Rexel’s connected and electrified solutions.





, sales were up +7.5% on a same-day basis, driven by market share gains notably in project activities in non-residential and industrial end markets.

Asia-Pacific (6% of Group sales): Sales decreased by (0.5)% in Q3 and (2.0)% in 9m on a constant and same-day basis

In Q3 25, Asia-Pacific sales decreased by (14.8)% on a reported basis, including:

Constant and same-day sales decline of (0.5)%

Broadly stable calendar effect of +0.1%

Negative scope effect of (7.5)%, resulting from the disposal of Rexel's New Zealand activities

Negative currency effect of (6.9)%, mainly due to the depreciation of the Australian dollar and the renminbi against the euro

Key figures (€m) % of the region's sales Q3 2025 YoY change 9m 2025 YoY change Asia-Pacific 279.2 (0.5)% 823.0 (2.0) % o/w Australia 51% 142.0 (0.9)% 409.0 (2.4) % China 41% 114.1 (4.1) % 349.7 (3.0) % India 8% 23.1 +26.1% 64.3 +6.3%

In Asia-Pacific , sales decreased by (0.5)% on a constant and same-day basis

Asia-Pacific trends by country (same-day basis):

In Australia , sales still in negative territory but improving compared to Q2 25, thanks to residential and non-residential markets, boosted by Solar activity (introduction of subsidies on batteries)

, sales still in negative territory but improving compared to Q2 25, thanks to residential and non-residential markets, boosted by Solar activity (introduction of subsidies on batteries) In China , sales decreased by (4.1)%, in a challenging industrial market environment, with export activities facing headwinds following the introduction of US tariffs. The sequential improvement (vs Q2 25) is supported by volume

, sales decreased by (4.1)%, in a challenging industrial market environment, with export activities facing headwinds following the introduction of US tariffs. The sequential improvement (vs Q2 25) is supported by volume In India, sales increased by +26.1% in the quarter driven by strong growth in our industrial automation activity





Outlook confirmed

Rexel's expectations for full-year 2025 are as follows:

Slightly positive same-day sales growth (narrowed from "stable to slightly positive")

Current adjusted EBITA margin 1 at c. 6%

at c. 6% Free cash flow conversion2 at c. 65%, excluding the €124m fine imposed by the French Competition Authority and paid in April 2025





At the Rexel Expo in Paris, our management teams will take the opportunity to host a Strategic Update on October 16th, when they will demonstrate how Rexel's action plans are being implemented in the service of mid-term objectives.

1 Excluding (i) amortization of PPA and (ii) the non-recurring effect related to changes in copper-based cable prices.

2 FCF Before interest and tax/EBITDAaL

NB: The estimated impacts per quarter of (i) calendar effects by geography, (ii) changes in the consolidation scope and (iii) currency fluctuations (based on assumptions of average rates over the rest of the year for the Group's main currencies) are detailed in appendix 6

CALENDAR

February 12, 2026 Q4 2025 sales and FY 2025 results

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

A slideshow of the third-quarter sales is also available on the Group’s website.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,875 branches in 17 countries, with more than 26,550 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

GLOSSARY

CURRENT EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization) is defined as operating income before amortization of intangible assets recognized upon purchase price allocation and before other income and other expenses.

CURRENT ADJUSTED EBITA is defined as current EBITA excluding the estimated non-recurring net impact from changes in copper-based cable prices.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization and before other income and other expenses.

EBITDAaL is defined as EBITDA after deduction of lease payment following the adoption of IFRS16.

RECURRING NET INCOME is defined as net income restated for non-recurring copper effect, other expenses and income, non-recurring financial expenses, net of tax effect associated with the above items.

FREE CASH FLOW is defined as cash from operating activities minus net capital expenditure.

NET DEBT is defined as financial debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt includes debt hedge derivatives.



APPENDIX





Appendix 1: Segment reporting – Constant and adjusted basis*

* Constant and adjusted = at comparable scope of consolidation and exchange rates, excluding the non-recurring effect related to changes in copper-based cable prices and before amortization of purchase price allocation.

The non-recurring effect related to changes in copper-based cable prices was, at the EBITA level:

GROUP Constant and adjusted basis (€m) Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change 9m 2024 9m 2025 Change Sales 4,632.1 4,758.2 +2.7% 14,365.2 14,533.5 +1.2% on a constant basis and same days +3.0% +2.1%





EUROPE Constant and adjusted basis (€m) Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change 9m 2024 9m 2025 Change Sales 2,285.9 2,258.1 (1.2) % 7,223.5 7,054.9 (2.3) % on a constant basis and same days (0.5) % (1.4) % France 868.8 887.1 +2.1% 2,778.8 2,777.3 (0.1) % on a constant basis and same days +3.8% +1.0% DACH 576.8 561.1 (2.7) % 1,722.4 1,667.2 (3.2) % on a constant basis and same days (2.8) % (2.3) % Benelux 344.4 354.1 +2.8% 1,158.1 1,141.6 (1.4) % on a constant basis and same days +3.5% (0.7) % UK & Ireland 262.0 235.8 (10.0) % 799.8 732.2 (8.5) % on a constant basis and same days (10.1) % (8.0) % Nordics 184.0 166.3 (9.6) % 607.9 577.0 (5.1) % on a constant basis and same days (9.2) % (3.9) %





NORTH AMERICA Constant and adjusted basis (€m) Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change 9m 2024 9m 2025 Change Sales 2,066.0 2,220.9 +7.5% 6,299.4 6,655.6 +5.7% on a constant basis and same days +7.4% +6.6% United States 1,717.3 1,846.1 +7.5% 5,237.9 5,524.7 +5.5% on a constant basis and same days +7.4% +6.5% Canada 348.7 374.8 +7.5% 1,061.6 1,130.9 +6.5% on a constant basis and same days +7.5% +7.1%





ASIA-PACIFIC Constant and adjusted basis (€m) Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change 9m 2024 9m 2025 Change Sales 280.2 279.2 (0.4) % 842.2 823.0 (2.3) % on a constant basis and same days (0.5) % (2.0) % Australia 143.2 142.0 (0.9) % 421.2 409.0 (2.9) % on a constant basis and same days (0.9) % (2.4) % China 119.0 114.1 (4.1) % 360.6 349.7 (3.0) % on a constant basis and same days (4.1) % (3.0) % India 18.0 23.1 +28.4% 60.5 64.3 +6.3% on a constant basis and same days +26.1% +6.3%





Appendix 2: Calendar, scope and currency effects on sales





Based on the assumption, that exchange rates (as of October 3rd) remain unchanged until year end:





€ 1.00 = USD 1.17 € 1.00 = CAD 1.64 € 1.00 = AUD 1.78 € 1.00 = GBP 0.87 and based on acquisitions/divestments to date, 2024 sales should take into account the following estimated impacts to be comparable to 2025:





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4e FYe Scope effect at Group level (*) 89.5 82.1 26.2 (27.0) 170.8 as % of 2024 sales 1.9% 1.7% 0.5% (0.6) % 0.9% Currency effect at Group level 46.6 (114.8) (156.4) (223.1) (447.6) as % of 2024 sales 1.0 % (2.3) % (3.3) % (4.6) % (2.3) % Calendar effect at Group level (1.8) % (0.6) % (0.3) % 1.0% (0.4) % Europe (1.2) % (0.9) % (0.5) % 0.7% (0.5) % USA (3.3) % (0.1) % — % 1.7% (0.4) % Canada — % (1.7) % — % — % (0.4) % North America (2.7) % (0.3) % — % 1.4% (0.4) % Asia (0.6) % 0.2% 0.2% (0.3) % (0.1) % Pacific 0.2% (1.6) % — % — % (0.4) % Asia-Pacific (0.2) % (0.6) % 0.1% (0.1) % (0.2) %

(*) Acquisition of Tecno BI at the end of Q3 and disposal of Finland in September.

Appendix 3: Analysis of change in revenues (€m)

SALES BRIDGE

Q3 Europe North America Asia-Pacific Group Reported sales 2024 2,285.2 2,149.5 327.6 4,762.3 +/- Net currency effect +0.1% (6.3) % (6.9) % (3.3) % +/- Net scope effect —% +2.4% (7.5) % +0.5% = Comparable sales 2024 2,285.9 2,066.0 280.2 4,632.1 +/- Actual-day organic growth, of which: (1.2) % +7.5% (0.4) % +2.7% Constant-same day excl. Cable price effect (0.2) % +6.0% (0.5) % +2.5% Cable price effect (0.3%) +1.4% —% +0.5% Constant-same day incl. Cable price effect (0.5) % +7.4% (0.5) % +3.0% Calendar effect (0.7) % +0.1% +0.1% (0.3) % = Reported sales 2025 2,258.1 2,220.9 279.2 4,758.2 YoY change (1.2) % +3.3% (14.8) % (0.1) %





9m Europe North America Asia-Pacific Group Reported sales 2024 7,160.3 6,274.1 957.6 14,392.0 +/- Net currency effect +0.3% (3.3) % (4.4) % (1.6) % +/- Net scope effect +0.6% +3.7% (7.7) % +1.4% = Comparable sales 2024 7,223.5 6,299.4 842.2 14,365.2 +/- Actual-day organic growth, of which: (2.3) % +5.7% (2.3) % +1.2% Constant-same day excl. Cable price effect (1.7) % +5.5% (2.2) % +1.4% Cable price effect +0.3% +1.2% +0.2% +0.7% Constant-same day incl. Cable price effect (1.4) % +6.6 % (2.0) % +2.1 % Calendar effect (0.9) % (1.0) % (0.3) % (0.9) % = Reported sales 2025 7,054.9 6,655.6 823.0 14,533.5 YoY change (1.5) % +6.1% (14.1) % +1.0 %





Appendix 4: Historical copper price evolution

For the graphic, open the PDF file by clicking on the link at the end of the press release

USD/t Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 8,959 8,476 8,401 8,249 8,523 2024 8,540 9,873 9,340 9,318 9,266 2025 9,419 9,472 9,865 2023 vs 2022 (10)% (11)% 9% 3% (3)% 2024 vs 2023 (5)% 17% 11% 13% 9% 2025 vs 2024 10% (4)% 6%





€/t Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 8,351 7,784 7,718 7,672 7,883 2024 7,865 9,171 8,507 8,721 8,564 2025 8,949 8,354 8,445 2023 vs. 2022 (6)% (13)% 1% (2)% (5)% 2024 vs. 2023 (6)% 18% 10% 14% 9% 2025 vs.2024 14% (9)% (1)%





