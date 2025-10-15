Combi Ovens Market Size to Surpass USD 39.89 Billion by 2033 Due to Rising Demand for Multifunctional and Energy Efficient Kitchen Equipment | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combi Ovens Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Combi Ovens Market size was valued at USD 20.54 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 39.89 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.69% during 2026-2033.”

Growing Demand for Versatile Energy Efficient Combi Ovens Boost Market Growth Globally

The increasing need for adaptable, energy-efficient cooking solutions in commercial kitchens is the main factor propelling the worldwide combi oven market. The demand for quicker cooking, uniform food quality, and lower labor costs is driving the growing implementation of this technology in restaurants, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and institutional kitchens. Smart controls, Internet of Things-enabled monitoring, and automated cooking programs are examples of technological innovations that are increasing ease and efficiency and propelling market expansion. Demand for electric combi ovens is also being driven by sustainability trends, which are bolstered by international environmental initiatives and governmental legislation. The market for combi ovens in the United States is expanding as a result of growing demand for multipurpose, energy-efficient cooking solutions in institutional kitchens, hotels, and restaurants.

Combi Ovens Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 20.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 39.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.69% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Boiler-based Combi Ovens, and Boilerless (Injecto)Combi Ovens)

• By Power Source (Electric Combi Ovens, and Gas Combi Ovens)

• By Capacity (Low Capacity, Medium Capacity, and High Capacity)

• By End User (Restaurants & Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs), Hotels & Hospitality, Bakeries & Confectioneries, and Institutional Kitchens)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Boiler-based Combi Ovens dominated with 57.31% in 2025E due to their proven reliability, high steam output, and ability to handle large-scale cooking in hotels, institutional kitchens, and high-volume restaurants. Boilerless (Injecto) Combi Ovens are expected to grow fastest over 2026–2033, driven by their compact design, lower water and energy consumption, easier maintenance, and increasing adoption in small-to-medium enterprises and quick-service restaurants seeking flexibility and cost efficiency.

By Power Source

Electric Combi Ovens dominated with 45.72% in 2025E, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.24% during 2026-2033. The segment’s growth is driven by growing sustainability initiatives, stricter environmental regulations, and rising demand for multifunctional cooking solutions are driving their adoption.

By Capacity

Medium Capacity dominated with 42.58% in 2025E, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.20% from 2026 to 2033. The growth is driven by its balanced ability to handle high-volume cooking while fitting efficiently in commercial kitchen spaces.

By End-User

Restaurants & Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) dominated with 37.35% in 2025E, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.20% over 2026-2033, due to its balanced ability to handle high-volume cooking while fitting efficiently in commercial kitchen spaces.

Regional Insights:

Europe dominated with 34.8% in 2025, driven by a well-established foodservice industry and high adoption of advanced kitchen equipment. Strong demand for energy-efficient, multifunctional cooking solutions, supported by strict environmental regulations, is fueling growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing foodservice sector. Increasing demand for convenience foods, expansion of quick-service restaurants, and adoption of advanced cooking technologies are key drivers.

Recent News:

In 2024 , Rational AG introduced the iHexagon, an advanced combi oven that integrates microwave technology with steam and convection. This innovation allows for precise cooking by adapting to the food's characteristics, such as moisture content and texture.

, Rational AG introduced the iHexagon, an advanced combi oven that integrates microwave technology with steam and convection. This innovation allows for precise cooking by adapting to the food's characteristics, such as moisture content and texture. In April 2024, Electrolux Professional introduced the SkyLine Combi Oven, featuring digital controls, programmable settings, and automatic cleaning. This model is designed to offer energy efficiency and precise cooking, catering to the evolving needs of commercial kitchens.

