Dattax IT Private Limited Named Official Distributor of MariaDB in India to Drive Next-Gen Database Solutions

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dattax IT Private Limited proudly announces its appointment as the official distributor of MariaDB, the global leader in open-source database solutions, for the Indian market. This strategic collaboration brings MariaDB’s enterprise-grade database technology and innovation to organizations across India, empowering businesses to accelerate digital transformation with robust, scalable, and secure data management.



MariaDB is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide for its high performance, reliability, and advanced features like vector search, columnar analytics, elastic scale-out, hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Indian businesses will now benefit from local expertise, support, and seamless access to MariaDB’s comprehensive suite of database products and services.

Abhijit Chaterji, Managing Director of Dattax IT, commented: “Our partnership with MariaDB marks a significant milestone for Dattax IT and the Indian technology ecosystem. By combining our deep market presence with MariaDB’s cutting-edge solutions, we are committed to equipping Indian enterprises with the tools they need for digital success and future-ready data infrastructure.”





Nans Narayanan, Vice President (APAC), MariaDB plc, added: “India is a rapidly growing market with immense potential for innovation. Partnering with Dattax IT Private Limited ensures that Indian organizations can leverage MariaDB’s latest advancements, including the new Enterprise Platform, to build scalable, high-performance applications and unlock new opportunities in AI and data-driven business.”

Ankur Arun, Director & Head of Business- India & SAARC, MariaDB plc opined, “Being one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing digital economies in the world, India’s digital growth is unstoppable—and MariaDB is READY to POWER it. By partnering with Dattax IT Private Limited, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver MariaDB’s open-source, enterprise-grade database solutions to businesses nationwide. Together, we aim to unlock new opportunities for India’s data-driven future and support India’s digital transformation journey.”



Dattax IT Private Limited will provide sales, local support, and consulting services for MariaDB enterprise solutions, enabling Indian organizations to modernize their database infrastructure and drive business growth.



About Dattax IT Private Limited

Dattax IT is a leading value-added distributor and consulting services partner of various leading Data technologies, present across Middle East & Africa, Europe and India region. email: contact@dataxsolution.net



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5c3273a-9ba0-4387-8cba-1d6a691ee10e