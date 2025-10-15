Statement regarding Intention to Launch Offer for Subscription

Further to the Intention to Fundraise announcement released on 11 July 2025, Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Company intends to launch a prospectus offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’).

The current intention is for the Company to raise up to £75 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £25 million.

Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available during the week commencing 27 October 2025 on the Octopus Investments website (https://octopusinvestments.com/apollo-vct/) as well as the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


