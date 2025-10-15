Cure Hydration Launches in Ulta Beauty Stores, Expanding Access to Ingestible Wellness

New York, USA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cure Hydration, the leading premium, plant-based hydration brand known for its clean, science-backed electrolyte formulas, today announced its nationwide launch in Ulta Beauty. With this debut, Cure brings its innovative ingestible wellness formulas to Ulta Beauty, bridging beauty and functional health and meeting the growing need for beauty-from-within solutions.

Based on the World Health Organization’s Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) formula — which is clinically proven to hydrate as effectively as an IV drip — Cure delivers clean, balanced electrolytes for rapid rehydration. Unlike many sports drinks, Cure contains no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic dyes. Made with coconut water, pink Himalayan salt, and real fruit juice powders, Cure’s functional hydration mixes support skin health, mood, and overall wellness, making them an essential part of a modern self-care routine.

“Launching at Ulta Beauty, a retailer that has transformed the way people discover and experience beauty and wellness, is an exciting milestone for Cure,” said Lauren Picasso, CEO and Founder of Cure Hydration. “We’re proud to bring clean, science-backed hydration to a space where consumers already turn for self-care, helping them look and feel their best from the inside out.”

At launch, Ulta Beauty will carry five flavors from Cure’s best-selling Hydrating Electrolyte Drink Mix line, available in a convenient box of six stick packs ($11.99 each) designed for on-the-go hydration. Flavors include:

Berry Pomegranate – A bold, balanced blend of juicy berries and tart pomegranate.

Tropical Punch – A vibrant, fruit-forward flavor that captures the fruit punches of childhood.

Watermelon – Sweet and refreshing, with the nostalgic taste of sun-ripened summer melon.

Lemonade – A bright and revitalizing take on the classic, with a perfectly balanced citrus finish.

Strawberry Kiwi – A refreshing tropical combo with a sweet start and a crisp, tart finish.

All products are plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Kosher, vegan, and paleo-friendly. Each blend is crafted to deliver rapid hydration and daily wellness support, pairing function with a delicious, refreshing taste.

“We’re excited to welcome Cure Hydration to The Wellness Shop at Ulta Beauty, giving our guests a refreshing new way to bring wellness into their routines,” said Laura Beres, Vice President of Wellness at Ulta Beauty. “Cure’s science-based approach to hydration aligns perfectly with our growing beauty-from-within assortment and reflects the strong consumer demand we see for holistic solutions that support both wellness and beauty.”

This milestone marks a significant step forward in Cure’s rapid trajectory since its 2019 launch. Over the past three years alone, the brand has experienced 561% revenue growth and expanded distribution to over 20,000 retail doors nationwide since inception. As the ingestible wellness market grows from $1.44 billion in 2024 to a projected $2.66 billion by 20331, consumer demand for clean, effective solutions that support beauty and wellness from within continues to rise. Cure’s presence at Ulta further cements its position as a category leader, redefining modern self-care from the inside out.

Find Cure Hydration at select Ulta Beauty stores featured within the Wellness Shop or online at Ulta.com. For more information, visit www.curehydration.com.

About Cure Hydration

Cure Hydration is a premium, female-founded hydration brand offering science-backed, plant-based electrolyte drink mixes that deliver effective, clean hydration – without the added sugar or artificial ingredients found in many sports drinks. Based on the World Health Organization’s Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), Cure delivers clean, science-backed hydration using coconut water, pink Himalayan salt, and fruit juice powders to replenish essential electrolytes.

Cure Hydration prioritizes product safety and transparency. All of Cure’s products undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure they are free from common allergens, including milk, egg, soy, peanuts, sesame, gluten, fish, and shellfish. Cure also conducts comprehensive heavy metal testing. Cure’s products are Non-GMO Project Verified and certified Gluten-Free. They also contain no added sugars or sugar alcohols, and are free from artificial or synthetic flavors, sweeteners, colors, and dyes. Cure is committed to sustainability, maintaining certified plastic-neutral packaging, donating servings to communities in need, offsetting carbon emissions for online purchases, and is proud to be a Certified B Corporation. For more information, visit www.curehydration.com.

