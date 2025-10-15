



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RZ Ecosystem today announced that Grok AI, advanced artificial intelligence model, has identified MetaGamesCoin (MGC) and the wider RZ Ecosystem as a “Safe Haven for crypto investors” during the latest global market crash.

According to the team, here's the official input from Grok:

“MGC remains one of the most resilient tokens in recent market turbulence.Current price range: $3.53–$3.56, showing a 5–10% rebound from the day’s low. Supported by real-world use cases in gaming, metaverse, and DeFi sectors. The weekly chart remains bullish, with RSI near 55 and MACD showing a positive crossover. Above $3.50, the next target is $4.00.”

As digital asset markets experienced one of the sharpest declines in recent months — with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most altcoins dropping between 6% and 12% — RZ tokens, including MGC, demonstrated exceptional resilience, maintaining stability and even rebounding while the broader market remained in the red.

A System Built on Real Utility

Unlike many speculative projects, RZ tokens are integrated into gaming platforms, metaverse systems, and DeFi utilities, allowing them to operate independently of short-term market sentiment.

The project’s founder, Rezvani (RZ), emphasizes long-term development over hype-driven growth.

“A project built only for short-term profit collapses in its first crisis,” Rezvani noted. “But a project built for the future grows stronger during the storm.”

Two Years of Consistent Progress

Over the past two years, the RZ Ecosystem has achieved measurable progress:

Expansion of real, utility-based gaming platforms

Introduction of decentralized and transparent token models (MGC, RZCoin, Insurance)

Sustained growth even during extended bear markets

Strong community support and global user adoption

During the recent market turbulence, MGC and other RZ tokens maintained steady performance, according to the team.

This stability reflects a combination of transparent tokenomics, real-world utility, and disciplined ecosystem development, setting RZ apart from speculative trends.

About RZ Ecosystem

The RZ Ecosystem is a decentralized blockchain network connecting gaming, metaverse, and financial utilities under one framework. Its tokens, including MGC, RZCoin, and Insurance, power multiple platforms within the ecosystem and emphasize long-term sustainability and transparency.

For more information about the RZ Ecosystem and MetaGamesCoin (MGC), please visit:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bd8dc3a-f417-4d69-afb1-2e994adf780b