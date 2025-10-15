Proponent Acquires Avioparts from Spanish private equity group ProA Capital, Strengthening its Supply Chain by Expanding into Tires, Lubricants & Chemicals

BREA, Calif. and MADRID, Spain , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proponent, the world’s leading independent, employee-owned distributor of aircraft parts, is acquiring Avioparts from investment firm ProA Capital, a mid-market PE fund established in the south of Europe, to expand its portfolio and better serve customers. Avioparts is a global leader in aircraft tires, aviation lubricants, chemicals, and logistics solutions.

The addition of Avioparts to the Proponent family will give current customers access to an expanded product portfolio, offering unmatched global reach, operational efficiency, and customer-centric innovation

Proponent, known for its deep customer relationships, agile supply chain solutions, and expansive inventory of aircraft parts, will now be joined by Avioparts’ expertise in same-day dispatch logistics, certified consumables, and technical support services. Together, they will deliver enhanced value through:

Expanded Global Footprint : Distribution centers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including new strategic hubs in Madrid and Dubai.

: Distribution centers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including new strategic hubs in Madrid and Dubai. Comprehensive Product Portfolio : Expanding Proponent’s current portfolio by including aircraft tires, aviation lubricants, chemicals, and consumables from trusted brands like Michelin, ExxonMobil, 3M Aerospace, among others.

: Expanding Proponent’s current portfolio by including aircraft tires, aviation lubricants, chemicals, and consumables from trusted brands like Michelin, ExxonMobil, 3M Aerospace, among others. 24/7 AOG Support : Faster response times and reduced aircraft downtime through integrated logistics and optimized inventory management.

: Faster response times and reduced aircraft downtime through integrated logistics and optimized inventory management. Customer-First Service: A shared commitment to integrity, personalized support, and operational excellence — backed by employee ownership and deep aviation expertise.

“We are excited to have Avioparts join the Proponent family. We share a common vision of serving the customer with extraordinary service, and our culture and values are already closely aligned. It will be a great combination for us and for our customers,” said Andrew Todhunter, President & CEO at Proponent.

David Fojón, CEO of Avioparts, added, “We’ve always believed in delivering precision and performance to our customers. During these past years with ProA Capital, we have been able to grow the business threefold by expanding internationally to regions like the Americas and developing new business lines that today represent a relevant part of the overall business. Joining Proponent allows us to scale that vision globally while staying true to our values of integrity, honesty, professionalism, and hard work.”

Avioparts will continue its operations as Avioparts — A Proponent Company, with integration efforts focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, expanding product availability, and optimizing operational efficiency across regions.

About ProA Capital

ProA Capital is a mid-market Private Equity with Headquarters in Madrid and over $ 2.5 B of assets under management. ProA Capital invests in the south of Europe, with a special focus in Iberia and Italy, thanks to its Milano office. ProA Capital invests in many industries, being healthcare and food the most relevant ones in its portfolio companies. Avioparts was the second deal in the aeronautic industry after the acquisition of MASA in 2019. www.proacapital.com

About Proponent

Proponent is the leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company’s focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages. For more information, visit www.proponent.com.

About Avioparts

Avioparts is a leading global supplier of aircraft tires, lubricants and chemicals specializing in logistics, procurement, and supply chain optimization for the aviation industry. With a strong presence across major aviation hubs, Avioparts delivers timely and cost-effective support to airlines, MROs, and operators worldwide. For more information, visit www.avioparts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e6d8cf-349f-482a-af05-702d5ac02507