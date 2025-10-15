Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Board Changes

Further to the announcement of 15 September 2025, Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Claire Finn has resigned from the Board with effect from 15 October 2025 following the completion of the half year results process. The Board thanks Claire for her contribution to the Company since her appointment to the Board in September 2022.

Gillian Elcock has now been appointed as Chair of the Company’s Management Engagement Committee with effect from 15 October 2025.

Furthermore, Christopher Powles has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company with effect from 15 October 2025 in addition to his position as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53