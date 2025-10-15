3 Day Strategic HR & Benefits Communication Summit 2025: Communicating Benefits with Clarity, Purpose, and Impact (Chicago, IL, United States - Dec 2nd - Dec 4th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic HR & Benefits Communication Summit: Communicating Benefits with Clarity, Purpose, and Impact (Chicago, IL, United States - Dec 2nd - Dec 4th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This three-day event is designed for HR and benefits professionals, with a focus on improving how organizations communicate programs, policies, and total rewards to drive awareness, understanding, and engagement.

About This HR and Benefits Communication Event

Attending the Strategic HR & Benefits Communication Summit provides practical insights into effective employee communication, benefits engagement, and change management. Gain strategies to clearly convey HR initiatives, enhance employee understanding, and drive organizational impact.

Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:

Discover innovative strategies to communicate HR programs and benefits more clearly and effectively

Learn how to manage communication during times of change or organizational uncertainty

Explore proven methods to boost employee engagement and create a more connected workplace

Leverage data and feedback to evaluate the effectiveness of your communication efforts

Sharpen your leadership communication skills to influence, inspire, and drive employee action

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Access to Human Resources practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your HR & Benefits Communication peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating benefits communication that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on HR & Benefits Communication answered in real-time

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in::

Human resources

Internal communications

Media relations

Corporate communications

Employee engagement

Global communications

Public relations

Public affairs

Employee communications

Social media

Change management

Corporate intranets

Digital communications

Corporate affairs

Key Topics Covered:

Pre-Conference Workshops: 12/02/2025

8:45 am - 9:15 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:15 am - 9:30 am - Welcome & Speed Networking

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Igniting Engagement: A Strategy Framework for Total Rewards Optimization Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

10:45 am - 10:55 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

10:55 am - 12:20 pm - Bridging the Gap: Human-Centered Internal Communications for a Connected Workforce Alex Williams, Chief Communications Evangelist - Rednaxela Consulting

12:20 pm - 2:20 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:20 pm - 3:25 pm - Say More with Less: Mastering Content Snapshots Cindy Crescenzo, President - Crescenzo Communications Steve Crescenzo, CEO - Crescenzo Communications

3:35 pm - 3:45 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:45 pm - 5:00 pm - AI & Analytics in HR Communication: Turning Data Into Action Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

5:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Close Of Workshops

5:05 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Chicago

Day 1: General Sessions - 12/03/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Trust as the Anchor of Internal Brand Alignment Sunil Asija, Director of Human Resources - Oakland County, Michigan

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Shared Ownership in Action: Building Enterprise-wide HR Coordination Brian Powell, Chief Human Resources Officer - The Community Solution Education System

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Fireside Chat: Building Trust, Shared Ownership, and Frontline Connections with Howard Karesh Howard Karesh, Chief Communications Officer - TreeHouse Foods Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Building a Sustainable Brand System Beyond Posters and Campaigns Kaye Byrd, Director, HR Communications - University of Michigan

12:20 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Interactive Group Breakout Session: Solving HR's Biggest Communication Challenges Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - It's All About the Numbers-Crafting Compelling HR Comms Stories with Data and Analytics Kam Hodge, Internal Communications Manager - NORC at the University of Chicago

3:25 pm - 4:05 pm - Coffee, Conversation & Connections

4:05 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: Beyond Benefits: Expanding the Total Rewards Conversation to Highlight Holistic Employee Value Teryl Taglieri, HR & Change Communications - The O'Keefe Group LLC Michelle Geib, Manager, Internal Communications - Chamberlain Group Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic Stacie Barrett, Former Director, Internal Communication - Domino's

4:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1 - Join Us For A Complementary Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Sessions - 12/04/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Coffee

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Shaping the Next Era of Employee Engagement and Total Rewards

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Empowering Managers to Lead the Conversation

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Group Breakout: From Pain Points to Playbook Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: HR Legal Matters & AI: Compliance, Risks, and Opportunities Every Communicator Needs to Know Leslie Tolliver, HR Manager - City of Clayton Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic



