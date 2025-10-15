3 Day Strategic HR & Benefits Communication Summit 2025: Communicating Benefits with Clarity, Purpose, and Impact (Chicago, IL, United States - Dec 2nd - Dec 4th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic HR & Benefits Communication Summit: Communicating Benefits with Clarity, Purpose, and Impact (Chicago, IL, United States - Dec 2nd - Dec 4th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This three-day event is designed for HR and benefits professionals, with a focus on improving how organizations communicate programs, policies, and total rewards to drive awareness, understanding, and engagement.
About This HR and Benefits Communication Event
Attending the Strategic HR & Benefits Communication Summit provides practical insights into effective employee communication, benefits engagement, and change management. Gain strategies to clearly convey HR initiatives, enhance employee understanding, and drive organizational impact.
- Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:
- Discover innovative strategies to communicate HR programs and benefits more clearly and effectively
- Learn how to manage communication during times of change or organizational uncertainty
- Explore proven methods to boost employee engagement and create a more connected workplace
- Leverage data and feedback to evaluate the effectiveness of your communication efforts
- Sharpen your leadership communication skills to influence, inspire, and drive employee action
Benefits Of Attending This Conference
- Access to Human Resources practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your HR & Benefits Communication peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating benefits communication that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on HR & Benefits Communication answered in real-time
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in::
- Human resources
- Internal communications
- Media relations
- Corporate communications
- Employee engagement
- Global communications
- Public relations
- Public affairs
- Employee communications
- Social media
- Change management
- Corporate intranets
- Digital communications
- Corporate affairs
Key Topics Covered:
Pre-Conference Workshops: 12/02/2025
- 8:45 am - 9:15 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration
- 9:15 am - 9:30 am - Welcome & Speed Networking
- 9:30 am - 10:05 am - Igniting Engagement: A Strategy Framework for Total Rewards Optimization
- Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
- 10:45 am - 10:55 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break
- 10:55 am - 12:20 pm - Bridging the Gap: Human-Centered Internal Communications for a Connected Workforce
- Alex Williams, Chief Communications Evangelist - Rednaxela Consulting
- 12:20 pm - 2:20 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
- 2:20 pm - 3:25 pm - Say More with Less: Mastering Content Snapshots
- Cindy Crescenzo, President - Crescenzo Communications
- Steve Crescenzo, CEO - Crescenzo Communications
- 3:35 pm - 3:45 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break
- 3:45 pm - 5:00 pm - AI & Analytics in HR Communication: Turning Data Into Action
- Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
- 5:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Close Of Workshops
- 5:05 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar
- 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Chicago
Day 1: General Sessions - 12/03/2025
- 8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages
- 9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
- 9:30 am - 10:05 am - Trust as the Anchor of Internal Brand Alignment
- Sunil Asija, Director of Human Resources - Oakland County, Michigan
- 10:05 am - 10:40 am - Shared Ownership in Action: Building Enterprise-wide HR Coordination
- Brian Powell, Chief Human Resources Officer - The Community Solution Education System
- 10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break
- 11:10 am - 11:45 am - Fireside Chat: Building Trust, Shared Ownership, and Frontline Connections with Howard Karesh
- Howard Karesh, Chief Communications Officer - TreeHouse Foods
- Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic
- 11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Building a Sustainable Brand System Beyond Posters and Campaigns
- Kaye Byrd, Director, HR Communications - University of Michigan
- 12:20 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
- 2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Interactive Group Breakout Session: Solving HR's Biggest Communication Challenges
- Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
- 2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - It's All About the Numbers-Crafting Compelling HR Comms Stories with Data and Analytics
- Kam Hodge, Internal Communications Manager - NORC at the University of Chicago
- 3:25 pm - 4:05 pm - Coffee, Conversation & Connections
- 4:05 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: Beyond Benefits: Expanding the Total Rewards Conversation to Highlight Holistic Employee Value
- Teryl Taglieri, HR & Change Communications - The O'Keefe Group LLC
- Michelle Geib, Manager, Internal Communications - Chamberlain Group
- Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic
- Stacie Barrett, Former Director, Internal Communication - Domino's
- 4:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways
- 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1 - Join Us For A Complementary Networking Reception @ Venue Bar
- 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made
Day 2: General Sessions - 12/04/2025
- 8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Coffee
- 9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address
- Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
- 9:30 am - 10:05 am - Shaping the Next Era of Employee Engagement and Total Rewards
- 10:05 am - 10:40 am - Empowering Managers to Lead the Conversation
- 10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break
- 11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Group Breakout: From Pain Points to Playbook
- Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
- 11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: HR Legal Matters & AI: Compliance, Risks, and Opportunities Every Communicator Needs to Know
- Leslie Tolliver, HR Manager - City of Clayton
- Moderator: Preston Lewis, CEO - Intactic
