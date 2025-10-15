Saudi Arabia Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Market Trends, Strategic Insights and Investment Opportunities 2025-2034: Revenues to Grow from US$ 1.3 Billion to US$ 17.65 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia big data and artificial intelligence market, valued at approximately USD 1.30 billion in 2024, is projected to expand significantly, reaching around USD 17.65 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 29.80% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by increasing automation and government investments in advanced technologies.

The surge in automation interest is accelerating investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, with a focus on deploying advanced systems across various sectors.

Development plans for smart cities, supported by advancements in 5G technology and projects like the Line Mega City, are expected to boost market demand during the forecast period.

Educational reforms are being introduced to equip students with knowledge of emerging fields, encouraging collaboration between the government and private institutions to implement these changes effectively.

Market Segmentation

This market report provides a comprehensive analysis based on the following segments:

Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The software segment is expected to witness significant growth, driven by its implementation in mega-smart city projects. Additionally, the oil and gas sector remains a primary user of big data and AI to enhance productivity and real-time data analysis.

Breakup by Technology

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Vision

Breakup by Organisation Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use

IT and Telecom

Retail

Public and Government Institutions

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Construction and Manufacturing

Others

Public and government institutions are set to dominate the market share in Saudi Arabia, bolstered by substantial investments in emerging technologies and smart city initiatives. The government's dedication to adopting innovative solutions is crucial for the anticipated market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The detailed report presents an evaluation based on Porter's Five Forces model and SWOT analysis, spotlighting key players' competitive landscapes and developments.

Microsoft Corporation: A leading technology enterprise founded in 1975, known for its extensive range of software products, services, and solutions, including operating systems and business solutions.

A leading technology enterprise founded in 1975, known for its extensive range of software products, services, and solutions, including operating systems and business solutions. Intel Corporation: A prominent American corporation established in 1968, specializing in hardware and software products, notably central processing units (CPUs) for computers and electronic devices.

A prominent American corporation established in 1968, specializing in hardware and software products, notably central processing units (CPUs) for computers and electronic devices. Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS): Founded in 2006, AWS is a pioneer in cloud computing services, providing solutions like computing power, storage, databases, machine learning capabilities, and more.

Other market players include NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IQVIA Inc., NEC Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc.

