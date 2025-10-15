Asia-Pacific's AI in Mobile Apps Market 2025-2029: Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, Purchase Criteria and Competition

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Mobile Apps Market in APAC 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in mobile apps market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to expand significantly, with expectations of an increase by USD 23.43 billion from 2024 to 2029, growing at a robust CAGR of 26.3% during this period. This comprehensive market report provides a detailed analysis of current conditions, future growth trends, market size and forecasts, driving factors, and potential challenges. A thorough vendor analysis covers around 25 key industry players.

The report delivers up-to-date insights into the market environment, highlighting the influential role of widespread 5G connectivity and burgeoning on-device AI processing capabilities. The rise of generative AI is transforming user engagement through hyper-personalization, supported by significant governmental investments and strategic efforts to bolster national AI frameworks.

A significant market driver is the development of AI-powered multilingual interfaces, with a strategic shift towards on-device AI and edge computing. The integration of AI within super-app ecosystems is set to drive demand notably.

The study presents a meticulous synthesis of primary and secondary data, enriched by insights from essential industry stakeholders, to offer an in-depth market evaluation. It delineates comprehensive market size data, segmented regional analyses, and vendor landscapes, accompanied by historical and forecasted data.

By Technology: NLP, ML, Computer Vision, Others

NLP, ML, Computer Vision, Others By Application: Personalization, Chat Automation, Digital Assistance, Security, Others

By OS: Android, iOS

By End-user: Entertainment, Social Media, Productivity, Health and Wellness, Others

The vendor analysis within this report assists clients in refining their market position, offering detailed examinations of industry leaders, including:

The report also covers emerging trends and challenges affecting market growth, providing strategic insights to leverage future opportunities. This detailed report synthesizes data from various sources, analyzing key profit, pricing, competition, and promotional parameters.

