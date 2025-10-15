Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market Growth Opportunities 2025-2034: Smart Warehousing Set to Transform Operations

Key opportunities include the expansion of green and smart warehousing solutions, fuelled by environmental concerns and technological advancements. Government initiatives to develop automated facilities and the significant growth potential in refrigerated and general warehousing also present opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia warehousing and storage market, valued at approximately USD 7.10 billion in 2024, is poised for robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.90% through 2034. By that year, the market is expected to hit the USD 12.60 billion mark, driven by key trends and significant market dynamics.

There's a rising adoption of green warehousing solutions aimed at reducing environmental impacts. This includes initiatives like skylights to cut electricity consumption, automatic handling equipment to curb emissions, and compact storage facilities to decrease energy use.

Smart warehousing, utilizing IoT sensors for inventory and environmental monitoring, is set to transform operations. These facilities are incorporating autonomous vehicles and robots to optimize goods transport, streamline processes, and lower labor costs.

Government initiatives are boosting the sector. For instance, in February 2023, an agreement was signed to develop 14 automated warehouses in Jeddah, enhancing logistics infrastructure and stimulating retail sector investments.

Market Share Insights

Refrigerated warehousing holds a significant market share due to increased demand for temperature-sensitive commodities like food and personal care products. Meanwhile, general warehousing is expected to grow due to its widespread use for general merchandise.

Private warehouses dominate due to superior inventory control and strategic locations that facilitate swift deliveries. Public warehouses, however, offer cost-effective storage solutions, especially during high-demand periods.

Competitive Landscape

The comprehensive report includes a SWOT analysis and an evaluation of Porter's five forces for the Saudi Arabia market. Key players include DHL Saudi Arabia, known for sustainable logistics solutions; Wared Logistics, offering extensive freight services; and Arabian Logistics Solutions, recognized for effective and competitive logistics services.

Other notable market participants include ATC-logistics, A.P. Moller-Maersk, BSL Logistics, Diggipacks, Almajdouie Logistics, Advanced Storage Co., and Aiduk, among others.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
  • 1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
  • 1.3 Key Demand Drivers
  • 1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
  • 1.5 Industry Best Practices
  • 1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
  • 1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

  • 2.1 Market Trends
  • 2.2 Key Verticals
  • 2.3 Key Regions
  • 2.4 Supplier Power
  • 2.5 Buyer Power
  • 2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
  • 2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

  • 3.1 GDP Outlook
  • 3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
  • 3.3 Inflation Trends
  • 3.4 Democracy Index
  • 3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
  • 3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
  • 3.7 Population Outlook
  • 3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

  • 4.1 Country Risk
  • 4.2 Business Climate

5 GCC Warehousing and Storage Market Overview

  • 5.1 Key Industry Highlights
  • 5.2 GCC Warehousing and Storage Historical Market (2018-2024)
  • 5.3 GCC Warehousing and Storage Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6 Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market Overview

  • 6.1 Key Industry Highlights
  • 6.2 Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Historical Market (2018-2024)
  • 6.3 Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market by Type of Warehouse

  • 7.1 General Warehousing and Storage
  • 7.2 Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage
  • 7.3 Farm Product Warehousing and Storage

8 Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market by Ownership

  • 8.1 Private Warehouses
  • 8.2 Public Warehouses
  • 8.3 Bonded Warehouses

9 Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market by End Use

  • 9.1 Manufacturing
  • 9.2 Consumer Goods
  • 9.3 Retail
  • 9.4 Food and Beverage
  • 9.5 IT Hardware
  • 9.6 Healthcare
  • 9.7 Chemicals
  • 9.8 Others

10 Saudi Arabia Warehousing and Storage Market by Region

  • 10.1 Makkah
  • 10.2 Riyadh
  • 10.3 Madinah
  • 10.4 Qassim
  • 10.5 Eastern Province

11 Market Dynamics

  • 11.1 SWOT Analysis
  • 11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

  • 12.1 Supplier Selection
  • 12.2 Key Global Players
  • 12.3 Key Regional Players
  • 12.4 Key Player Strategies
  • 12.5 Company Profiles
    • DHL Saudi Arabia
    • Wared Logistics
    • ATC-logistics
    • A.P. Moller - Maersk
    • Arabian Logistics Solutions
    • BSL Logistics
    • Diggipacks
    • Almajdouie Logistics
    • Advanced Storage Co.
    • Aiduk

