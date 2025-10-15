Artificial Intelligence in Mining Market (2025-2032) to Witness 40.6% CAGR: Predictive Maintenance in Underserved Regions Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Mining Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Deployment, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global AI in Mining Market is poised to achieve a substantial growth trajectory, with projections indicating a market size of USD 435.94 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
- The North America market led the global AI in Mining sector in 2024, accounting for a 36.80% revenue share.
- The US market is expected to maintain dominance in North America, reaching USD 91.37 billion by 2032.
- Among type segments, Surface Mining was the frontrunner globally, contributing a revenue share of 54.62% in 2024.
- The Cloud segment dominated deployment categories in 2024 with a 51.71% revenue share, projected to sustain its lead during the forecast period.
- Machine Learning & Deep Learning segment brought in USD 10.74 billion in 2024, asserting its ongoing dominance in technology segments.
AI is revolutionizing the mining industry by enhancing safety, productivity, and technological advancement. Initially deployed with smart fleet management tools like the DISPATCH system, it's now ingrained with applications like real-time ore sorting and autonomous operations. Currently, AI is crucial in exploration, equipped with resources like satellite data, significantly reducing costs and time for deposit identification. Many global governments and companies are proactively incorporating AI through initiatives emphasizing crucial mineral mapping.
The competitive scenario is dynamic, featuring major mining corporations, OEMs, technology entities, and startups. Industry leaders such as BHP, Rio Tinto, Vale, and Glencore lead AI adoption with smart fleet systems and predictive tools, while Komatsu, Caterpillar, and Sandvik focus on AI-enhanced autonomous machinery. Technology providers like IBM, Microsoft, and Google are entering with cloud-based AI solutions. Furthermore, government investments in AI underscore its strategic importance in securing critical minerals and modernizing exploration.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The pandemic negatively impacted AI adoption in mining due to restrictions, financial uncertainty, and supply chain crises, leading to postponed investments and halted innovations.
Driving and Restraining Factors Drivers:
- Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization
- Enhanced Exploration and Resource Estimation
- Increased Demand for Worker Safety
- Sustainability and Environmental Monitoring
Restraints:
- High AI Implementation Costs
- Data Scarcity and Quality Issues
- Regulatory and Ethical Concerns
Opportunities:
- Predictive Maintenance in Underserved Regions
- AI-powered Robotics Automation
- ESG-Driven Optimization and Reporting
Challenges:
- Integration with Legacy Infrastructure
- Data Issues in Subsurface Environments
- Regulatory Ambiguities
Market Share Analysis
Companies are employing diverse strategies to remain competitive, including acquisitions and partnerships to address varied industry demands. The underground mining type recorded a 39% revenue share in 2024, with AI enhancing safety and decision-making through advanced technologies like AI-assisted geospatial mapping. The robotics & automation segment accounted for 27% revenue share, driven by automation of hazardous tasks and optimization of mining processes.
Regional Outlook
AI in mining is advancing rapidly in regions like North America, driven by technology adoption and infrastructure. Europe emphasizes sustainability and law compliance, while Asia-Pacific's industry growth and mineral resources spur AI integration. LAMEA presents growth potential, with AI improving efficiency and safety in challenging environments.
Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market:
- Apr-2025: Datarock Pty Ltd launched a secure database for AI applications, boosting cybersecurity in mining operations.
- Dec-2024: Sandvik AB acquired Universal Field Robots to enhance automation and safety through AI in mining.
- Oct-2024: Komatsu Ltd. acquired Octodots Analytics, advancing AI-driven data integration for mining optimization.
- May-2023: BHP collaborated with Microsoft on AI-driven concentrator optimization at Escondida mine in Chile.
- Apr-2021: IBM acquired myInvenio to enhance AI-driven workflow optimization in mining.
List of Key Companies Profiled:
- IBM Corporation
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Sandvik AB
- SAP SE
- Microsoft Corporation
- Datarock Pty. Ltd.
- Earth AI Inc.
- BHP Group Limited
- Rio Tinto PLC
