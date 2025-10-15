India Drone (Civil & Commercial, Defense & Government) Market Forecast to 2030: Regulatory Frameworks, Government Initiatives, Precision Farming Focus, and Surveillance Demand

The India drone (UAV) market is poised for exponential growth, with projections estimating its value at USD 0.47 billion in 2025 and reaching USD 1.39 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 24.4%. Key factors propelling this growth include increased drone use in agriculture, defense, and e-commerce, bolstered by government initiatives like the Drone Shakti scheme. The defense & government segment is anticipated to dominate, driven by advanced ISR and security applications. The aftermarket segment also shows promise due to rising maintenance and upgrades demand. Major players like Paras Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems are integral to this thriving ecosystem.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Drone (UAV) Market by Platform (Civil & Commercial, Defense & Government), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary, Hybrid), Application (ISR, Delivery, Combat Operations, Monitoring, Surveying, Mapping), Point of Sale, Industry and Systems - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India drone (UAV) market, valued at USD 0.47 billion in 2025, is anticipated to soar to USD 1.39 billion by 2030. This growth, representing a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, is primarily fueled by the burgeoning demand for drones across various sectors such as agriculture, defense, and e-commerce. Additionally, government initiatives like the Drone Shakti scheme play an essential role in bolstering market expansion.

This comprehensive study examines the India drone (UAV) market across various segments and subsegments, estimating its size and growth potential based on type, application, industry, platform, point of sale, and system. It includes a thorough competitive analysis of key players, including company profiles, solution insights, business offerings, and market strategies.

By platform, the defense & government segment is set to dominate the market

The defense & government segment is expected to lead the market, driven by drones' increasing use in military, border security, and law enforcement. Equipped with advanced payloads and secure communications, these drones are indispensable for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), disaster response, and strategic deterrence. This segment encompasses small UAVs for tactical operations, tactical UAVs for battlefield intelligence, and strategic MALE/HALE systems for prolonged surveillance. With ongoing defense modernization and growing security needs, new market opportunities arise under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing the segment's prominence within India's drone ecosystem.

Aftermarket segment poised for remarkable growth

The aftermarket segment is projected to achieve substantial growth, driven by the increasing need for maintenance, repair, upgrades, and component replacement as drones become integral to defense, commercial, and industrial applications. The expansion of drone missions and indigenous startups' emergence bolster the demand for spare parts, batteries, sensors, and software updates. Government regulations mandating periodic certifications further boost aftermarket activities. As drone fleets grow in agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and defense, the aftermarket's role as a vital component of India's drone ecosystem is underscored.

Prominent players in the India drone (UAV) market include Paras Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., ideaforge Technology Ltd., Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd., Garuda Aerospace Private Limited, Asteria Aerospace Limited, General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd., Newspace Research Technologies Pvt. Ltd., IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt Ltd, Adani Defense and Aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, CDSpace, THANOS, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited, Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd, Hubblefly, and Raphe.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

  • Analysis of key drivers like regulatory frameworks, government initiatives, precision farming focus, and surveillance demand.
  • Product Development: In-depth analysis of product innovation by companies.
  • Market Development: Detailed information on lucrative markets in India.
  • Market Diversification: Extensive details on new solutions and investments in the India drone (UAV) market.
  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market share, growth strategies, and offerings of key players.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages313
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$0.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.39 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate24.4%
Regions CoveredIndia



Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Favorable Regulatory Frameworks and Government Initiatives
  • Growing Emphasis on Precision Farming
  • Increasing Adoption of Drones for Commercial Applications

Challenges

  • High Dependence on Foreign Suppliers
  • Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunities

  • Rising Use of Drones in Logistics Industry
  • Need for Real-Time Traffic Monitoring and Management

Case Studies

  • Aerial Inspection of 10 Mw Solar Installation in Southern India
  • Integration of Drone Technology in Transmission Project Construction
  • Use of Drone-As-A-Service Technology for Agricultural Monitoring

Company Profiles

  • Ideaforge Technology Ltd.
  • Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel)
  • Iotechworld
  • Garuda Aerospace Private Limited
  • Raphe
  • Asteria Aerospace Limited
  • Newspace Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Paras Aerospace Pvt. Ltd
  • Adani Defence and Aerospace
  • Dronix Technologies Private Limited
  • Johnnette Group
  • Tata Advanced Systems Limited
  • Cdspace
  • Thanos
  • Drogo Drones
  • Scandron Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited
  • Multiplex Drone Private Limited
  • Chatak
  • Aerosight Technologies
  • Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd
  • Urbanmatrix Technologies
  • Techeagle
  • Sagar Defence Engineering
  • Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dcm Shriram
  • Rchobbytech Solutions Private Limited
  • Hubblefly Technologies
  • Indrones Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • D'Aviators
  • Solar Group
  • Skylark Drones

