GFRP Rebar Industry Forecast Report 2025-2030: Asia-Pacific to Lead the $950 Million Market Expansion

The GFRP rebar market is estimated at USD 540 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 950 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall GFRP rebar market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Vinyl ester resin accounted for the largest share in the GFRP rebar market due to its superior corrosion resistance, especially in harsh chemical and marine environments. Its excellent mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength and flexibility, make it ideal for infrastructure applications such as bridges, tunnels, and marine structures.

Additionally, vinyl ester resin offers better adhesion to glass fibers compared to other resins, enhancing the overall durability and performance of GFRP rebars. Its balance of cost-effectiveness and performance has made it the preferred choice in demanding construction projects.

Prominent companies in this market include Dextra Group (Thailand), Schock Bauteile GmbH (Germany), Pultron Composites (New Zealand), Sireg S.P.A. (Italy), Pultrall Inc. (Canada), KODIAK Fiberglass Rebar (US), Neuvokas Corporation (US), Rochling (Germany), ARC Insulations & Insulator Ltd. (India), Jindal Advanced Materials (India), SKD Composite (India), Galen LLC (Russia), Fibrolux (Germany), FRT TUF-BAR (Canada), and Armastek (Russia).



High-tensile strength segment is projected to register second-highest growth rate during forecast period.



High tensile strength (more than 1000 MPa) GFRP rebars are expected to register the second-highest growth rate in the market due to their superior mechanical performance, making them ideal for heavy-load and high-stress applications such as bridges, marine structures, and industrial facilities.

These rebars offer excellent resistance to corrosion, which extends the lifespan of infrastructure in aggressive environments. As infrastructure investment increases globally, particularly in coastal and chemically exposed areas, the demand for durable and high-strength materials rises. This trend drives the growth of high tensile strength GFRP rebars as a preferred alternative to traditional steel reinforcements.



Marine structure & waterfront application accounted for the second-largest share in the overall GFRP rebar market.



Marine structure and waterfront application of GFRP rebar accounted for the second-largest share because of its superior corrosion resistance in hostile, saltwater environments where ordinary steel rebar rapidly corrodes. Piers, seawalls, and docks take advantage of GFRP's longevity, which extends service life enormously and lowers maintenance costs.

Although more expensive initially, long-term economic benefits, such as lower lifecycle costs and reduced repairs, make GFRP rebar more appealing by the day. Moreover, increasing environmental controls and a worldwide trend toward sustainable, long-lasting infrastructure further stimulate demand in these coastal and marine markets.



Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the GFRP rebar market during forecast period.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the GFRP rebar market during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Increasing investments in smart city projects, bridges, highways, and coastal structures are driving demand for corrosion-resistant and durable construction materials like GFRP rebars.

In 2024, DS Jindal Group announced a strategic alliance to transform the Indian GFRP rebar market through collaboration with international partners and plans to establish 12 production units nationwide by 2026. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable and long-lasting infrastructure solutions are boosting adoption. The region's large construction sector and cost-effective labour also support faster market expansion compared to other regions.

