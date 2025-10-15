FactSet Unveils 2025 APAC Buy-Side Forum: Shaping the Future of Finance in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced its 2025 Buy-Side Forum—a four-city series addressing how AI-driven strategies and advanced data solutions are empowering financial professionals amid unprecedented market volatility and fast-changing regulations across the Asia-Pacific region. The series launches in Hong Kong on Nov. 4, with stops in Tokyo (Nov. 6), Sydney (Nov. 11), and Singapore (Nov. 13).

“APAC’s financial markets are at a turning point, where the ability to harness AI and data is no longer a competitive advantage—it’s a necessity,” said Rob Robie, Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Buy Side at FactSet. “FactSet is empowering clients to lead in this new era by delivering the tools and insights they need to make faster, smarter decisions, manage risk proactively, and stay ahead of regulatory change. The APAC Buy-Side Forum is an opportunity to showcase how we’re driving innovation and helping our clients succeed in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.”

The APAC Buy-Side Forum will feature in-depth sessions and expert panels exploring how front and middle office clients are leveraging FactSet’s solutions to address today’s most pressing challenges:

AI for Risk, Speed, and Compliance: Discover how asset managers are utilizing predictive analytics and automated risk monitoring to manage rapid capital inflows—such as real-time credit risk tracking amid Japan’s private equity boom—and streamline compliance as regulations tighten across markets like Singapore.





Discover how asset managers are utilizing predictive analytics and automated risk monitoring to manage rapid capital inflows—such as real-time credit risk tracking amid Japan’s private equity boom—and streamline compliance as regulations tighten across markets like Singapore. RegTech Innovations: Explore best practices for cross-border investments, powered by AI-driven reporting and monitoring for digital assets, ESG, and other regulated areas as new rules reshape investor operations across Southeast Asia.





Explore best practices for cross-border investments, powered by AI-driven reporting and monitoring for digital assets, ESG, and other regulated areas as new rules reshape investor operations across Southeast Asia. Algorithmic Trading and Execution: Learn how machine learning is advancing trade execution speed and resilience, especially as transaction volumes surge and volatility rises in Hong Kong, Australia, and beyond.





Learn how machine learning is advancing trade execution speed and resilience, especially as transaction volumes surge and volatility rises in Hong Kong, Australia, and beyond. Market Data Infrastructure Transformation: Gain insights into cloud adoption for real-time data analysis, integration of alternative data (from supply chain to social sentiment), and the race for low-latency connectivity—crucial for capturing opportunities in rapidly shifting APAC markets.



For more information on FactSet’s agenda, please visit:

This event brings together senior financial leaders, technology innovators, and market experts to explore how intelligence, automation, and AI are transforming investment workflows across front and middle office. Attendees will gain exclusive insights and learn about practical tools designed to drive sustainable growth and innovation in APAC’s evolving financial markets. Join us to discover how FactSet is empowering the buy-side to move at the speed of possibility.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving approximately 9,000 global clients and over 237,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

