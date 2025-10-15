Network API Market Analysis Report 2025: Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Microsoft, and Huawei Dominate by Driving Growth Through Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network API Market by API Type (Device Status, Identity, Location, Network Performance), Application (IoT, Priority Communication, Anti-fraud, Entertainment & Content Distribution, Enterprise IT, Autonomous Vehicles), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The network API market is estimated to be USD 1.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2025 to 2030

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the global network API market's revenue numbers and subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market is rapidly moving from experimentation to commercialization, driven by the push for programmable, on-demand connectivity across industries. Unlike traditional integration models, network APIs expose real-time capabilities such as device status, location, edge computing, and policy control in a standardized, developer-friendly format.



This shift is enabling enterprises to consume network services as easily as cloud infrastructure, reducing complexity while unlocking new applications in IoT, autonomous mobility, extended reality, and secure digital transactions. The rise of initiatives like CAMARA and Open Gateway is ensuring interoperability across operators, giving enterprises global-scale programmability instead of siloed deployments. As networks become increasingly software-defined, APIs are evolving from optional add-ons to essential business enablers. Over the next five years, growth will be fueled by enterprise demand for agility, new monetization models for operators, and the convergence of AI-driven automation with network programmability.



Despite strong growth potential, the network API market faces constraints such as integration complexity, limited standardization across operators, and high implementation costs. Enterprises often struggle with legacy systems that cannot easily consume APIs, while concerns around API security, latency guarantees, and monetization models slow adoption at scale.

The major players in the network API market are Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), T-Mobile (US), AT&T (US), Orange (France), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Vodafone (UK), Telefonica (Spain), Singtel (Singapore), Telstra (Australia), Huawei (China), Oracle (US), Bharti Airtel (India), and Infobip (Croatia). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the network API market.



By application, the IoT segment is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is the largest application of the network API market, as enterprises demand scalable, secure, and real-time connectivity for billions of devices. APIs for device status, policy control, and analytics are enabling enterprises to manage IoT ecosystems with unmatched precision. A breakthrough came in November 2024, when NTT Docomo integrated CAMARA-compliant APIs into its 5G IoT platform in Japan, allowing enterprises to dynamically monitor device performance and enforce network policies across massive IoT deployments. This is critical for industries like smart manufacturing, logistics, and utilities, where latency and reliability directly impact operations. By embedding APIs into IoT solutions, operators are unlocking new monetization pathways while enterprises gain control and visibility at scale.



By API type, the edge segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



The edge API is emerging as a critical battleground in the network API market, enabling enterprises to deliver experiences that demand ultra-low latency and local compute power. Edge APIs allow developers to seamlessly tap into distributed infrastructure, orchestrate workloads, and optimize performance without needing deep telecom expertise.

In October 2024, Singtel and Bridge Alliance partnered to expand their API Exchange across the Asia Pacific, providing standardized edge APIs to enterprises and developers. This expansion gave application providers in smart cities and logistics direct access to edge infrastructure for latency-sensitive use cases such as autonomous drones and traffic management. By abstracting the complexity of network resources, this rollout makes edge capabilities programmable and consumable at scale. As enterprises push workloads to the edge, APIs will be the key to unlocking monetization, efficiency, and innovation across sectors from transportation to entertainment.



North America leads in market share, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.



The Network API market in North America and the Asia Pacific is dynamically shaping the global digital landscape through rapid adoption, innovation, and infrastructure advancements. North America, with its mature telecommunications ecosystem and extensive 5G rollout, spearheads enterprise adoption of programmable networks, enabling scalable IoT, edge computing, and secure API integration across industries such as healthcare, finance, and smart cities. At the same time, Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing market, driven by aggressive government initiatives, massive 5G deployments, and expanding private network ecosystems.



The Asia Pacific region leverages network APIs extensively across manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, and smart urban infrastructure, fueling digital transformation at an unprecedented pace. Together, these regions exemplify a complementary growth narrative: North America leads in technological maturity and use case diversity, while Asia Pacific delivers scale and acceleration through innovative, large-scale deployments. This synergistic growth positions both markets as critical pillars in the worldwide expansion of network API ecosystems, setting a robust foundation for next-generation connectivity and digital services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends (Strategic Drivers with Quantitative Implications), Unpacking the Forces Shaping Network API Adoption & Future Growth Opportunities

Drivers

Increasing Shift Toward Cloud and Digital Transformation

G and IoT Expansion

Rise of Sdn/Nfv Technologies

Restraints

Stringent Privacy and Compliance Regulations

Integration Complexity and Cost Barriers

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Real-Time Data and Services

Monetization of Network-As-A-Service

Challenges

Scalability & Sla Assurance

Rising Complexity of API Security and Cyber Threats

Case Studies

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom (Dt) Push Boundaries of Drone Operations Using Network as Code's 5G Capabilities

China Telecom Empowers Enterprises with Qod Apis and Cnos Architecture

Orange Enables Didit Eliminate Otp Dependency and Strengthen Digital Identity Security Via Camara Apis

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Openapi/Swagger

Grpc with Protocol Buffers

Netconf/Restconf

Yang Data Models

Gnmi (Grpc Network Management Interface)

API Gateways (E.G. Kong, Apigee Edge)

Oauth 2.0/Openid Connect

Event-Driven Webhooks/Kafka Topics

Complementary Technologies

Service Mesh (Istio, Linkerd)

API Lifecycle Management Platforms

Network Function Virtualization (Nfv) Orchestration

Sdn Controllers (Opendaylight, Onos)

Telemetry Analytics Engines (Prometheus, Influxdb)

Policy-Control Engines (Pcrf/Pcf)

Adjacent Technologies

Oss/Bss Integration Platforms

Edge Orchestration Frameworks (Kubeedge, Openness)

IoT Device Management Platforms

Zero-Trust Network Access (Ztna) Gateways

Intent-based Networking Engines

Network Assurance & Digital Twin Tools

Best Practices in Network API Market

Adopt Json for Data Exchange

Avoid Verbs in Urls

Implement API Versioning

Enforce Secure Authentication and Authorization

Encrypt All Data Transmission

Rate Limiting and Throttling

Logging, Monitoring, and Auditing

Conduct Regular Security Testing

