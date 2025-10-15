Chengdu Deepens Travel Ties with Singapore and Malaysia to Boost Inbound Tourism

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further promote the city’s global tourism brand, “Chengdu, More than Just Giant Pandas,” the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast TV and Tourism recently organized roadshows and participated in travel fairs in Singapore and Malaysia, showcasing the unique charm of “Park City, Happy Chengdu” from multiple perspectives.

At the Kuala Lumpur roadshow, Chengdu integrated elements of giant pandas and Sichuan opera face-changing, complemented by seasonal imagery of the city to create an immersive “Chengdu vibe.” Local residents enthusiastically joined VR tours and face-painting activities. The VR experience offered a virtual journey from the Chengxiang Ancient Town to the Dujiangyan Irrigation System, providing an engaging glimpse into the ancient Shu civilization and effectively sparking interest in visiting Chengdu.

Chengdu also featured at ITB Asia in Singapore, one of Asia’s leading travel trade shows. The Chengdu pavilion, themed around giant pandas and snow-capped mountains, drew strong interest from international travel professionals. Many travel agencies expressed willingness to collaborate, while the Chengdu delegation actively explored potential flight routes and themed travel itineraries, laying a solid foundation for future partnerships.

In line with Chengdu’s integrated development strategy that combines culture, business, tourism and sports, the city aims to elevate its status as a world-class destination for culture and tourism by 2030. The Southeast Asia promotion effectively showcased Chengdu’s diverse tourism resources and injected new momentum into the city’s inbound travel market. With the continued expansion of international flight routes and the facilitation of visa policies, Chengdu is accelerating its development into a world-class cultural and tourism city — a gateway for more overseas visitors to experience and understand China.

Company: Chengdu International Media Co.

Contact person: Jingfeng Zhang

Contact email: zhangjingfeng@gochengdu.cn

Country: China

City: Chengdu

Website: https://chengduimc.com/

