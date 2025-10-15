Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions Market Analysis Report 2025 with Case Studies from Super Hosokawa Co AI-Driven Demand Forecasting, and Zest AI Tool at Nestle Factory

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions Market by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Horticultural & Specialty Crops, Root & Tuber Crops), Technology, Solution Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural food loss reduction solutions market is estimated at USD 14.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The report will offer market leaders/new entrants' information on the closest approximate revenue numbers for the overall agricultural food loss reduction solutions and subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The agricultural food loss reduction solutions market is emerging as a critical segment within the global agri-tech and supply chain industries, driven by rising concerns around food security, sustainability, and resource efficiency. With nearly one-third of global food production lost or wasted before reaching consumers, governments, organizations, and private stakeholders are increasingly investing in advanced cold chain logistics, improved storage and packaging, precision agriculture, and AI-enabled inventory management.



Developing regions, where food loss is often linked to poor infrastructure, are witnessing major technological interventions, while developed economies are scaling automation and digital platforms to optimize food distribution. Despite strong growth potential, the market faces restraints such as high capital costs for advanced technologies, limited adoption among smallholder farmers due to inadequate credit access, and infrastructure gaps in emerging economies. Additionally, fragmented supply chains and a lack of standardization in technology deployment hinder widespread implementation, slowing down adoption in cost-sensitive markets.



Cereals & Grains segment is projected to dominate the market during forecast period



The cereal & grains segment holds a significant share in the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market due to the high levels of post-harvest losses recorded across harvesting, collection, threshing, cleaning, drying, packing, transportation, and storage. According to data from the International Journal of Agriculture Sciences in 2022, crops such as sorghum (14.60%), mustard (14.10%), and pigeon pea (12.86%) demonstrate considerable total losses, with an average loss across most grains and pulses ranging from 10% to over 15%. Sesame recorded the highest post-harvest loss at 15.80%, while wheat, gram, and green gram experienced losses exceeding 10%.



These significant losses across multiple stages of the supply chain underline the critical need for effective food loss reduction solutions tailored to this segment, presenting a strong market opportunity for stakeholders to develop and implement targeted interventions, such as improved storage infrastructure, efficient processing systems, and mechanized post-harvest technologies to minimize waste and enhance food security.



Sensor-based technology systems segment will hold a significant market share during the forecast period



Sensor-based technologies will hold a significant share in the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market, driven by the need for real-time monitoring, operational efficiency, and minimization of post-harvest losses. These technologies, including radar level sensors, temperature sensors, and IoT-enabled systems, are increasingly being adopted to improve storage management, detect spoilage conditions early, and optimize inventory.



A notable example is the case study dated February 14, 2025, where a farm implemented Jiwei's Smart Grain Bin Level Sensors, resulting in a 30% reduction in grain loss. The radar sensors provided accurate, non-contact measurements and seamless integration with inventory systems, significantly improving grain storage efficiency and reducing operational downtime. This development highlights the tangible benefits of smart sensor integration and reflects a broader industry shift toward data-driven farming practices. As demand for food security and sustainable agriculture rises, sensor-based solutions are poised to become central to reducing losses across the agricultural value chain.



North America leads market share, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region for food loss solutions



North America, led by the United States, is projected to hold the largest share of the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market. Strong private-sector participation, government funding, and innovative technologies such as AI-enabled freshness tracking, smart packaging, waste-to-energy infrastructure, and advanced cold chains are driving adoption. Divert, Apeel Sciences, and Hazel Technologies are investing heavily in solutions that minimize post-harvest and distribution-level losses, reinforcing the region's dominance.



Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rising food demand, urbanization, and government-backed cold chain expansions. India and China are scaling IoT-based monitoring, modular storage hubs, and AI-powered logistics to reduce inefficiencies. Rapid investment from agri-tech startups and increasing collaboration with international players are positioning Asia Pacific as a high-growth hub for food loss reduction technologies.



The report provides insights into the following points.

Analysis of key drivers (Increased food losses at the farm stage & transportation drive the demand), restraints (High capital investment in reefer transport limits cold chain expansion in rural areas), opportunities (High post-harvest loss rates across crops create a clear demand for advanced loss-mitigation solutions), and challenges (Unpredictable weather patterns and extreme events can affect crop yields and increase food loss) influencing the growth of the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into research & development activities and new product launches in the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative market analysis of the agricultural food loss reduction solutions across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product sources, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product footprints of leading players such as Lineage, Inc. (US), Americold (US), DECCO Postharvest (US), AgroFresh (Pennsylvania), JBT (US), Sealed Air (US), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Multivac (Germany), Smurfit Westrock (Ireland), GrainPro Inc (US), and other players in the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Population Growth and Rising Food Demand

Climate and Environmental Pressures

Restraints

High Initial Investment Costs

Infrastructure Gaps in Emerging Markets

Opportunities

Technological Innovations

Circular Economy Models

Challenges

Fragmented Supply Chains

Financial Inclusion Barriers

Impact of Gen AI on Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions

Use of Gen AI in Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions

Case Study Analysis

Super Hosokawa Co. Ltd. - AI-Driven Demand Forecasting (Japan)

Zest AI Tool at Nestle Factory (United Kingdom)

Impact on Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions Market

Adjacent Ecosystem Working on Gen AI

Macroeconomic Indicators

Global Population Growth and Food Demand

Government Expenditure and Development Aid in Food Loss Reduction

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Farm Production & Harvesting

Post-Harvest Handling

Storage & Warehousing

Processing & Packaging

Transportation & Distribution

Retail & Consumption

Trade Analysis

Export Scenario (HS Code 8418)

Import Scenario (HS Code 8418)

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Cold Chain and Temperature Control Logistics Technology

Sensor and IoT-based Monitoring & Control

Complementary Technologies

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Adjacent Technologies

Precision Agriculture Technology

Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions Market

Key Tariff Rates

Disruption in Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Country/Region

US

Canada & Mexico

South America

Impact on End-use Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Companies Featured

Deere & Company

Cnh Industrial N.V.

Agco

Carrier

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Orbcomm

Hexagon Ab And/Or Its Subsidiaries

Metos by Pessl Instruments

Ecorobotix

Teejet Technologies

Dji

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Monnit Corporation

Infratab, Inc

SAP SE or an SAP Affiliate Company

Naio Technologies Inc

Robotics Plus

Ffrobotics

Xag Co. Ltd.

Phenolite by Hiphen

Tempcube

Verigo

Agrobot

Harvestcroo

Onethird

