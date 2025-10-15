Biodesix Announces Presentations and Events at the CHEST 2025 Annual Meeting

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, announces educational events, abstracts, and activities at the 2025 CHEST Annual Meeting, October 19-22, in Chicago, Illinois.

Biodesix will be presenting data from an interim analysis of the CLARIFY study in a sponsored Learning Theater presentation.

Title: Driving to a New Standard of Care in Lung Nodule Management: Preliminary Results from the Nodify Lung Real-World CLARIFY Study

Presenter: Michael Kammer, PhD, Head of Radiomics at Biodesix

Location: Learning Theater 4

Date and Time: Biodesix Learning Theatre, October 21 at 2:00 pm CDT

Description: This presentation will review analysis from the first 1,000 patients enrolled in the CLARIFY study. The CLARIFY study began patient enrollment shortly after the 2024 CHEST Annual Meeting and is designed to confirm performance of the Nodify CDT® and Nodify XL2® tests in diverse patient subgroups through a retrospective chart review of up to 4,000 patients with at least 1-year follow-up since being tested in a real-world clinical setting. The study’s intent is to expand the extensive evidence characterizing the validation and utility of the Nodify Lung tests.

A national analysis of lung nodules receiving clinical work-up across diverse care settings will also be presented at the meeting, highlighting the need for more structured lung nodule management approaches to optimize efficiency of healthcare resource utilization and improve patient outcomes.

Title: Pulmonary Nodule-related Healthcare Resource Utilization After Diagnosis of Pulmonary Nodule in the United States

Presenting Author: Kimberly Le, PharmD, MS, MBA, Director of Health Economics Outcomes Research at Biodesix

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 22, 10:20 AM

It is important to note that there will be numerous independent presentations by healthcare professionals highlighting the clinical value of the Nodify Lung tests in their own real-world patient populations. Examples are below.

Title: Comparison of the Blood-based Nodify XL2 Test with PET/CT to Evaluate for Malignancy in Indeterminate Pulmonary Nodules in an Endemic Fungal Region

Presenting Author: Michael Torres Lizardi, MD

Date and Time: Sunday, October 19, 11:20 AM CDT

Title: Impact of the Nodify Lung Test Strategy in the Risk Stratification of Lung Nodules in Patients of a Pulmonary Practice in Miami

Presenting Author: Elizabeth Samper Perez

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 22, 10:20 AM CDT

Title: The Association of Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) and Proteomic Lung Nodule Testing in an Unrepresentative Minority Community (UMC) in Brooklyn, NY

Presenting Author: Juan Martinez Zegarra, MD

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 22, 10:20 AM CDT

Title: A Retrospective Analysis of Biodesix Biomarker to Assess Efficacy in Risk Stratification and Reduction of Invasive Surgical Procedures in Detected Solitary Pulmonary Nodules

Presenting Author: Kevin Huynh, DO

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 22, 10:20 AM CDT

In addition, Biodesix executive leaders and medical officers will be present at the Biodesix booth #1012 to discuss the future of biomarkers for lung nodule management and lung health diagnostics.

“It is an exciting time to be part of the lung diagnostics space, with biomarkers poised to transform and improve patient care,” said Scott Hutton, CEO at Biodesix. "With thousands of lung specialists coming together, the CHEST Annual Meeting offers a pivotal moment in lung diagnostics and in the fight against lung cancer. It’s great timing with Lung Cancer Awareness Month starting November 1st.”

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

(339) 970-2843