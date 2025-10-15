Żabka earns fourth consecutive Platinum rating from EcoVadis for ESG excellence

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Żabka has been awarded the Platinum medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for the fourth consecutive year. By continuously enhancing its management standards, the company achieved an even higher score than last year, further strengthening its position among the top 1% of companies worldwide that most effectively integrate ESG factors into their strategies and operations.

Winning the Bronze EcoVadis Medal in 2021 marked the start of Żabka’s ongoing efforts to further professionalise its approach to responsible business and sustainable development. Only a year later, the company was awarded the top distinction – Platinum – by the agency and has continued to rank among the leading 1% of companies globally that best integrate ESG factors into their strategies and operations. This year, Żabka improved its performance once again, earning an outstanding 91 out of 100 points.

EcoVadis recognised the company for its comprehensive environmental protection policy, awarding Żabka the maximum score in the ‘Environment’ category. The evaluation highlighted initiatives focused on energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emission reduction, and waste and raw material management. In the ‘Ethics’ category, Żabka was recognised for its anti-corruption and anti-harassment policies. The rating agency also commended the company’s effective data protection measures.

The agency further acknowledged Żabka’s initiatives in the areas of human rights and working conditions – the company is a three-time recipient of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award and ranks 14th globally in Newsweek’s Global Most Loved Workplaces 2025 list. In the ‘Sustainable Procurement’ category, EcoVadis recognised Żabka’s comprehensive approach to managing risks and opportunities, grounded in clear guidelines and supported by its supplier collaboration platform, Czysty Biznes (Fair Business).

EcoVadis is one of the world’s most renowned rating agencies specialising in corporate sustainability assessments. Its methodology aims to measure the quality of a company’s sustainability management system across three pillars: Policies, Actions, and Results. The assessment framework is tailored to each company’s industry, size, and location.

Żabka continues to strengthen its ESG practices under its comprehensive Responsibility Strategy and ESG Framework Policy. This year, the company underwent a full assessment within the global MSCI ESG Rating system and achieved the highest possible rating – AAA.

Further information on the company’s financial and non-financial strategies is available in the report at: https://zabkagroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Raport-roczny-Zabka-Group-2024.pdf.

