EquityZen’s Q3 Spotlight Shines Light on Private Market Growth, Reveals Surge in Deal Volume as Investor Demand Accelerates

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As public equities reach all-time highs and optimism around IPOs builds, investor appetite for private, late-stage growth companies has surged, according to the new Q3 2025 “Secondary Spotlight” from EquityZen, the leading marketplace for private company investments. The company saw deal volume on its platform nearly double from the first half of 2024 to the first half of 2025, signaling a significant rebound in investor interest and a flight to the private markets to capture pre-IPO growth.

This heightened interest and activity are concentrated in high-innovation industries poised for strong growth potential. In the past two years, AI, information technology, and fintech have become the most popular industries among EquityZen investors. In Q3, these three industries led the market in trading activity as well.

"The demand for growth and innovation that we’ve seen in the public markets is driving more investors toward private market opportunities," said Atish Davda, CEO of EquityZen. "While we’ve seen IPO momentum, our research shows that the vast majority of value is created long before a company makes its public debut. This is fueling a new wave of demand - from 401(k)s to traditional brokerage accounts. As more capital flows into this asset class, the need for data transparency becomes essential.”

EquityZen provides not only access to the most sought-after private companies, but also the data-driven insights investors need to navigate the landscape with confidence. Clients can leverage EquityZen’s proprietary data from over a decade in the private markets and over 47,000 transactions in nearly 500 leading private companies to make informed decisions.

EquityZen's Q3 data also reveals key shifts in investor sentiment:

Demand for Up & Comers: Investor interest in both younger companies and smaller companies rose, indicating a desire to participate in compelling growth stories earlier.

Investor interest in both younger companies and smaller companies rose, indicating a desire to participate in compelling growth stories earlier. The AI-Powered SaaS Boom: Beyond pure-play AI, investor demand rose for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. This includes both AI-native innovators and established enterprise tech leaders that are successfully integrating AI into their platforms.

Beyond pure-play AI, investor demand rose for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. This includes both AI-native innovators and established enterprise tech leaders that are successfully integrating AI into their platforms. Rising Valuations for Industrials Companies: In a sign of growing market confidence, nearly half of all secondary trades in Industrials companies in Q3 occurred at a premium to a company's last primary funding round.



EquityZen’s Q3 “Secondary Spotlight” also highlights the most popular private companies and "Quarterly Movers," companies that saw the largest jump in popularity on EquityZen’s platform, further underscoring the dynamic and fast-moving nature of the private market.

As decacorns become the new unicorns, investing in these transformative companies has become all the more necessary for investors of all sizes. This makes access to reliable data and proven investment platforms critical for investors looking to build a modern, growth-oriented portfolio.

About EquityZen

Since 2013, the EquityZen marketplace has enabled the buying and selling of shares in private companies through its funds. EquityZen brings together over 800,000 investors and shareholders, providing liquidity to early shareholders and private market access to accredited investors for as little as $5,000 up to well over $5 million. Having completed more than 47,000 private placements in more than 450 private companies, EquityZen leads the way in delivering “Private Markets for the Public”.

Not all pre-IPO companies will go public or be acquired, and not all IPOs or acquisitions are or will become successful investments. There are inherent risks in pre-IPO investments, including the risk of loss of the entire investment, illiquidity, and fluctuations in value and returns. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment.

