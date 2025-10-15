ASP Isotopes Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,167,380 shares of its common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $210.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on October 16, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by the Company.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase approximately $31.5 million of additional shares of its common stock offered in the public offering, at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cantor and Lucid Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. On October 14, 2025, the last sale price of the shares as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $14.05 per share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 14, 2025, which was automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com or Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, 570 Lexington Avenue, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated public offering, including the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms, if at all, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “might,” and words of a similar nature. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results, financial condition, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. There are many important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including: our ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the offering, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals for the proposed acquisition of Renergen; disruption from the proposed acquisition of Renergen making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities related to the proposed acquisition of Renergen; litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition of Renergen; the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company; the potential impact of laws or government regulations or policies in South Africa, the United Kingdom or elsewhere; our reliance on the efforts of third parties; our ability to complete the proposed the construction and commissioning of our enrichment plant(s) or to commercialize isotopes using the ASP technology or the Quantum Enrichment Process; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the production and distribution of isotopes; the financial terms of any current and future commercial arrangements; our ability to complete certain transactions and realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and contracts; dependence on our Intellectual Property (IP) rights, certain IP rights of third parties; the competitive nature of our industry; and the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and any amendments thereto and in the company’s subsequent reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. No information in this press release should be interpreted as an indication of future success, revenues, results of operation, or stock price. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth herein and should not be relied upon.

