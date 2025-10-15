Plug Participating in TD Cowen Non-Deal Roadshow in Canada

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced its participation in a non-deal roadshow hosted by TD Cowen taking place this week in Montreal and Toronto, Canada. These investor meetings continue Plug’s ongoing commitment to transparent communication, disciplined execution, and strong engagement with the financial community.

Details for Non-Deal Participants:

Paul Middleton, CFO, Plug Power

Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations, Plug Power





Further detail on Plug’s investor conference and roadshow participation is available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day. With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

