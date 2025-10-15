Handheld Imagers Market Size to Grow USD 12.26 Billion by 2033; Surging Security and Surveillance Application Drive Market Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handheld Imagers Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Handheld Imagers Market size was worth USD 4.38 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 12.26 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.75% during 2026-2033.”

Surging Demand for Handheld Imagers from Security, Medical, and Industrial Applications Propel Market Growth

The market for handheld imagers is expanding significantly due to its versatility in the industrial, medical, and security domains. With the advent of CMOS sensors, AI-based imagery, and the demise of single-purpose cameras, mobile structure photography is now more effective, accessible, and reasonably priced than before. Hand-held imagers are essential across industries due to the rise in telemedicine usage, infrastructure projects, and defense modernization, which are boosting demand for point-of-care imaging equipment.

Handheld Imagers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.38 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 12.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.75% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (IR Scanners, Stud Finders, Millimeter Wave Scanner, Microbolometers and Others)

• By Application (Construction, Industry, Security, Medical and Others)

• By Technology (CCD (Charge-Coupled Device) Sensors and CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) Sensors)

• By Resolution (Less than 1 MP, 1 to 5 MP and More than 5 MP)

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) Sensors accounted for 85.53% of the market in 2025E and are also anticipated to be the fastest growing technology segment, advancing at a CAGR of 8.43%. The segment’s expansion is growing as CMOS Sensors are cost-effective, consume less power, and can be integrated compactly while meeting the image sensing requirements.

By Product

IR Scanners led the handheld imagers market with a 45.72% share in 2025E as they are widely used for industrial inspection, construction monitoring, and security purposes. Millimeter Wave Scanners are projected to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 16.10% as they are gaining traction in security screening and defense by meeting demands from airport surveillance applications requiring high frequency image characteristics to achieve superior detection and safety performance.

By Application

The security segment dominated with 32.45% share in 2025E owing to the increased threat and surveillance requirement still help to keep security as the main source of revenue. Medical segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 14.78% due to rise in the investment on health tech adoption as well as portable diagnostics is also bolstering medical applications demand globally.

By Resolution

Handheld imagers with 1 to 5 MP resolution held the largest share of 55.61% in 2025E as they maintain balance between cost and acceptable image clarity for industrial, construction, security inspections. 5 MP resolution segment is forecasted to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.50% due to increasing demand for HD imaging in medical diagnostics, security surveillance and high-end industrial that need high precision and detail.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, North America dominated the Handheld Imagers Market and accounted for 45.34% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the well-structured and upfront adoption.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Handheld Imagers Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 14.56% due to owing to increase of industrial automation, infrastructural development and security.

Recent News:

In July 2025 , Omron announced the launch of the V410-H Series handheld barcode reader, the latest addition to its extensive portfolio. This reader is designed for industrial automation solutions, offering enhanced performance and versatility in barcode scanning applications.

In January 2025, Launched AI-powered DataMan barcode readers for low-quality codes. Revamped leadership team under new CEO to drive growth. Strong push toward AI and computer vision expansion.

