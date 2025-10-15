JBDI Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBDI Holdings Limited (“JBDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JBDI), a leading provider of environmentally friendly products and services specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and Southeast Asia, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025 (“FY 2025”).

Financial Highlights

For FY 2025, JBDI reported total revenue of $8.4 million, representing a decrease of 10.1% compared to $9.4 million in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024 ("FY 2024"). This decline was primarily driven by reduced demand in Singapore for reconditioned containers and related services, amid broader market pressures, including supply chain disruptions and inflationary cost challenges faced by customers in the chemical and oil and gas sectors.

The Company recorded a net loss of $2.7 million in FY 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million in FY 2024. The increased loss reflects the revenue contraction, combined with higher administrative expenses, including elevated legal and professional fees associated with the company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on August 26, 2025. Gross profit stood at $3.4 million, with a gross margin of 39.7%, down from $4.3 million and 45.5% in FY 2024, due to lower margins on reconditioned container sales and fluctuations in raw material costs.

As of May 31, 2025, JBDI held cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 million, an increase from $0.2 million at the end of FY 2024, supported by proceeds from the IPO and financing activities. Total assets were $10.2 million, with stockholders' equity at $7.8 million.

Key Financial Metrics (in thousands of U.S. dollars) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Total Revenue 8,445 9,394 (10.1 )% Gross Profit 3,445 4,294 (19.8 )% Gross Margin (%) 39.7 % 45.5 % (5.8) pts Operating Expenses 6,276 5,520 13.7 % Net Loss (2,700 ) (1,000 ) (170.0 )% Basic and Diluted Loss per Share (0.15 ) (0.06 ) (150.0 )% Cash and Cash Equivalents (end of period) 2,727 190 1,336.3 %



Revenue by Product and Service

Revenue in FY 2025 was diversified across core offerings, with sales of reconditioned containers remaining the largest contributor at 63.1% of total revenue. The following table provides a breakdown:

Revenue by Category (in thousands of U.S. dollars) FY 2025 % of Total FY 2024 % of Total Change Sales of Reconditioned Containers 5,326 63.1 % 6,311 67.2 % (15.6 )% Sales of New Containers 755 8.9 % 664 7.1 % 13.7 % Reconditioning Services 1,073 12.7 % 1,136 12.1 % (5.5 )% Sales of Recycled Materials and Services 1,291 15.3 % 1,274 13.5 % 1.3 % Total Revenue 8,445 100.0 % 9,394 100.0 % (10.1 )%



The decrease in reconditioned container sales, which totaled $5.3 million, was linked to softer local demand in Singapore, where such sales accounted for 58.0% of regional revenue. New container sales grew modestly, reflecting targeted efforts to expand this segment, while recycled materials and services showed stability.

Geographic Revenue

Singapore continued to dominate as the primary market, contributing 87.9% of revenue in FY 2025. International operations in Indonesia and Malaysia/others represented 7.9% and 4.2%, respectively, down from prior-year levels due to regional economic headwinds.

Revenue by Geography (in thousands of U.S. dollars) FY 2025 % of Total FY 2024 % of Total Change Singapore 7,424 87.9 % 7,907 84.2 % (6.1 )% Indonesia 665 7.9 % 877 9.3 % (24.2 )% Malaysia and Other Countries 356 4.2 % 610 6.5 % (41.6 )% Total Revenue 8,445 100.0 % 9,394 100.0 % (10.1 )%



Operating Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses remained stable at $0.1 million, or 1.7% of revenue, primarily covering freight and commissions. Administrative expenses rose to $6.1 million, or 72.6% of revenue, from $5.4 million in FY 2024, driven by a $1.6 million increase in legal and professional fees related to the IPO, partially offset by lower management fees. Staff costs were consistent at $2.7 million, while depreciation and allowances for expected credit losses added $0.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively.

Other income, net, improved to $0.2 million, supported by reversals of credit loss allowances and gains on asset disposals.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of May 31, 2025, current assets totaled $4.8 million, including $1.6 million in net accounts receivable and $1.2 million in inventories. Current liabilities were $2.4 million, with accounts payable at $0.6 million. The Company maintained bank borrowings of $0.2 million, secured by personal and corporate guarantees, at a fixed 2.0% interest rate, maturing in December 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.4 million in FY 2025, reflecting the net loss and working capital changes, offset by IPO proceeds contributing to $5.7 million in net financing cash inflows. Investing activities used minimal cash for property, plant, and equipment additions.

JBDI believes it has adequate liquidity to meet operational needs for at least the next 12 months, supported by cash on hand and expected operational cash flows.

Management Commentary

Mr. Lim Chwee Poh, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Fiscal year 2025 presented challenges from subdued demand and cost pressures in our core markets, particularly Singapore. Despite the revenue decline and resulting net loss, we achieved meaningful progress through our IPO, which strengthened our balance sheet and positioned us for strategic growth. Our focus remains on enhancing operational efficiency, diversifying procurement to mitigate cost volatility, and expanding recycled materials services to align with sustainability trends. We are optimistic about recovering demand in fiscal year 2026 as industrial sectors stabilize."

Outlook

Looking ahead, JBDI anticipates gradual revenue recovery driven by renewed customer demand and cost optimization initiatives. The Company plans to invest in supply chain resilience and explore expansion in Southeast Asia, while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility and shareholder value.

About JBDI Holdings Limited

JBDI Holdings Limited is a leading provider of environmentally friendly and efficient products and services, specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. With nearly four decades of industry experience, JBDI Holdings has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability, offering a wide range of reconditioned steel and plastic drums, new containers, and ancillary services. Our mission is to help our customers achieve a zero environmental impact footprint while optimizing resource allocation and reducing costs. For more information, please visit http://jbdi.barrels.com.sg/

