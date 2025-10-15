KPIT acquires N-Dream, the company behind AirConsole, to drive the next era of digital car experiences

Zurich, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just three years, AirConsole has grown from a Swiss startup into the automotive industry’s fastest-scaling in-car gaming platform, launched across BMW, MINI, Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche vehicles, with more brands to follow. Today, KPIT Technologies (KPIT), a global leader in software-defined vehicle development, announced it has acquired a majority stake in N-Dream AG, the company behind AirConsole. KPIT, which previously held a 26 percent share, will increase its ownership to nearly 90 percent. This is pursuant to the disclosures to Securities and Exchanges Board of India made by KPIT Technologies.

The acquisition marks a major milestone for both companies and a defining moment for Switzerland’s growing technology ecosystem. It strengthens KPIT’s position in the software-defined vehicle market and accelerates N-Dream’s mission to shape the next generation of in-car digital experiences beyond games. Founder Andrin von Rechenberg and CEO Anthony Cliquot will continue to lead N-Dream, which will remain an independent entity within the KPIT Group.





“What began as a bold idea in Switzerland has grown into a platform used by leading carmakers around the world,” said Andrin von Rechenberg, Founder of N-Dream. “With KPIT’s partnership, our innovation culture and creative roots remain at the core of everything we do, while giving us the reach and resources to shape the future of in-car experiences.”

Since entering the automotive space in 2022, AirConsole has reimagined what entertainment in cars can be. The platform enables passengers to use their smartphones as controllers to play games directly on the car’s infotainment screen, supported by sound and ambient lighting integration that enhances the experience. AirConsole’s technology has been adopted by some of the world’s most recognized automakers and features licensed IPs from Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and others including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, UNO™ Car Party! , and PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition.

Now, N-Dream is expanding its vision beyond gaming. Building on its success in creating digital mobility experiences, the company will develop a new generation of in-cabin software designed to bring interactivity, personalization, and connected services to every journey. With KPITs competencies to develop solutions across domains and the mobility tech stack, N-Dream will be positioned to deliver these innovations across brands and markets.

“This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for N-Dream,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream AG. “By joining forces with KPIT, we can accelerate our mission to bring fantastic experiences to cars and their users. With KPIT’s scale and reach, we’re ready to take what we’ve built to a truly global audience.”

Under KPIT’s ownership, N-Dream will continue to operate independently, retaining its full team and leadership structure. Anthony Cliquot will remain CEO, Andrin von Rechenberg will continue as Chief of Innovation, and Tobias Schneider will remain CFO, ensuring full continuity in leadership and direction. The company’s founders reaffirmed their commitment to preserving its culture, supporting its team, and delivering long-term value for users, partners, and shareholders.

“N-Dream’s creativity and technology perfectly complement KPIT’s roadmap for next-generation mobility,” said Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies. “Together, we will help define the next era of software-defined vehicles, where immersive, connected, and personalized experiences are an integral part of driving.”

“Our journey continues with the same passion and purpose,” said Anthony Cliquot. “Together, we’re better equipped than ever to shape the next evolution of N-Dream. Customers and partners will continue to receive the same high-quality service, with enhanced offerings on the horizon.”



For Switzerland, the acquisition represents one of the country’s most visible technology success stories: a company born in Zurich now shaping how millions experience mobility.

