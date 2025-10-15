From the Ground Up: How One Ontario Home Is Designed to Cut Its Carbon Footprint by 65 Percent

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new demonstration project led by ENERQUALITY, in partnership with Lakeview Homes and 11 manufacturers, has proven that high-performance, low-carbon homes can be built today with no radical designs, futuristic materials, or costly disruptions to the building process.

The home, located in Ontario, is estimated to reduce its carbon footprint by 65% over the next 30 years compared to a typical code-built house. That includes an 87% year-over-year reduction in operational carbon and a 15% cut in embodied carbon.

“This project shows that you don’t need to reinvent the wheel to build better,” said Joe Vacarro, CEO, ENERQUALITY. “By making smart, practical upgrades with products already in the market, we proved that builders can deliver measurable environmental benefits without retraining trades, delaying builds, or pricing out homeowners.”

The Proof Is in the Numbers

A typical code-built home of this size and layout has an estimated 30-year carbon footprint of 133 tonnes CO₂e. Through targeted upgrades, the project team reduced that to 46.1 tonnes CO₂e.

Key upgrades included:

Airtightness : Achieved 0.4 ACH, compared to 3.0 ACH in a typical home, improving energy efficiency, comfort, and indoor air quality.

: Achieved 0.4 ACH, compared to 3.0 ACH in a typical home, improving energy efficiency, comfort, and indoor air quality. High-performance windows & insulation : Reduced energy use by 50%, improved moisture control, and delivered a quieter, more resilient home.

: Reduced energy use by 50%, improved moisture control, and delivered a quieter, more resilient home. Lower-carbon materials: Used reduced-carbon concrete and products to offset higher-carbon materials.



For homeowners, the benefits are tangible: lower utility bills, more stable indoor temperatures, cleaner air even during smog or wildfire smoke, and quieter interiors.

Built for Replication, Not Just Recognition

Unlike one-off showcase homes, this build was designed as a repeatable proof of concept. Every decision weighed upfront cost, performance, and ease of integration into existing construction practices. Despite small hiccups like foundation curing delays and mechanical plan adjustments, the build was completed without extending the overall schedule.

“The jump from ENERGY STAR® to Net Zero wasn’t as big as we thought,” said Bill Hassos, site manager, Lakeview Homes. “With the right planning, we’d absolutely do it again, and we think other builders can too.”

Why It Matters Now

The demonstration comes at a pivotal time as Canada’s building sector faces increasing pressure to align with municipal climate goals, stricter building codes, and growing consumer demand for healthier, future-ready homes.

If one home can cut carbon emissions by 65%, imagine what an entire subdivision could do. Solutions already exist. The question now is how quickly we choose to scale them.

About ENERQUALITY

ENERQUALITY is Canada’s leading provider of residential building programs, training, and certification, helping builders and manufacturers advance innovation, sustainability, and performance in the housing industry.



Media Contact:

Priscila Sotelino

Brand & Marketing Manager

ENERQUALITY