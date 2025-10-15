Bombardier Celebrates Two-Aircraft Order from Sojitz Corporation, Strengthening Trans-Pacific Business Aviation in Asia

Sojitz Corporation, a general trading company known as one of the leading jet providers in Japan, has placed an order for a Bombardier Global 6500 and a Global 8000 aircraft

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that Sojitz Corporation, a general trading company known as one of Japan’s leading business jet providers, has placed an order for two aircraft: the high-performance Global 6500 and the soon-to-enter-service flagship Global 8000(1). The newly ordered aircraft will play a central role in Sojitz’s launch of the Share Jet Program (SJP) – Japan’s first shared ownership program for large, ultra-long-range business jets capable of trans-Pacific flights.

“This order reflects Sojitz Corporation’s confidence in our no-compromise and reliable Global family of aircraft, and the unrivalled cabin experience, performance and smooth flight they deliver,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. “The collaboration between our companies underscores a mutual dedication to advancing business aviation in Japan and Asia, connecting cities with greater speed and efficiency.”

“Our decision to select the Global 6500 and the Global 8000 was driven by our extensive experience operating Bombardier aircraft in Japan,” said Yohei Sakurai, General Manager, Business Jet Department of Sojitz. “These aircraft have demonstrated exceptional reliability in our fleet, while Bombardier’s wide range of services and customer support consistently exceeds that of competitors in our experience. Their proven aircraft platforms and quality of service make them the ideal foundation for launching Japan’s first large-jet shared-ownership program.”

SJP’s new aircraft feature one-of-a-kind, bespoke interiors, designed exclusively to reflect the unique vision and elevated standards of the company. Every element — from layout to materials — was carefully curated to deliver an unparalleled experience. Bombardier’s deep expertise in cabin design and craftsmanship brought this vision to life. These interiors showcase Bombardier’s ability to execute with precision and artistry, perfectly aligning with SJP’s commitment to excellence.

Building on this foundation of excellence, the Bombardier Global 8000 aircraft redefines the passenger experience with an exceptionally quiet cabin, offering a tranquil environment that enhances productivity and relaxation. Its advanced engineering delivers not only top speed and range, but the full package: comfort, innovation and performance. As the fastest business jet in the world, the Bombardier Global 8000(1) sets a new standard in the industry — combining record-breaking speed, the longest range in its class and industry-leading landing capabilities —further reinforcing Bombardier’s position as a leader in delivering truly elevated, customer-centric aircraft.

Complementing this flagship offering, the Bombardier Global 6500 delivers the smoothest ride and refined comfort, making it an ideal choice for operators seeking reliability and elegance. Its advanced wing design and engineering contribute to a seamless travel experience for every type of mission. Both aircraft exemplify Bombardier’s commitment to delivering superior flight experiences that elevate every journey.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation — innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

About Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation was formed out the union of Nichimen Corporation and Nissho Iwai Corporation, both companies that boast incredibly long histories. For more than 160 years, the business has helped support the development of countless countries and regions. Today, the Sojitz Group consists of approximately 400 subsidiaries and affiliates located in Japan and throughout the world, developing wide-ranging general trading company operations in a multitude of countries and regions.

