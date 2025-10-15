FTI Consulting Adds Former FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate to National Security Team

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Paul Abbate as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s National Security offering.

Mr. Abbate, who is based in Washington, D.C., brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement and intelligence experience, having served in executive leadership roles at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) in the United States and abroad. Most recently, he held the position of Deputy Director of the FBI, where he oversaw domestic and international investigative and intelligence activities across the organization, focused on protecting national security, safeguarding the economy and ensuring public safety.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Abbate will support the firm’s National Security offering, concentrating on helping clients identify geopolitical risk and combat the actions of threat actors, including conducting, overseeing and supporting discrete, sensitive investigations involving espionage, insider threats and other complex security matters. Leveraging his extensive experience working with international partners across the public and private sectors, Mr. Abbate will focus on ensuring organizations strengthen their internal and external defenses and adhere to national security requirements and regulations.

“Paul is a respected, collaborative global leader with deep experience in investigative and intelligence activities aimed at protecting national security,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting. “His reputation, unparalleled insights and strong network of international relationships will further position FTI Consulting as a leader in the national security, cybersecurity and geopolitical risk spaces.”

Mr. Abbate’s experience working firsthand with international law enforcement agencies and FBI partners helps bolster the already deep bench of intelligence experts at FTI Consulting and signals further investment from the firm in the National Security offering.

During his time at the FBI, Mr. Abbate led complex domestic and international cross-agency investigations that mitigated national security risks, enhanced information sharing and improved coordination across all levels of the agency. Mr. Abbate held diverse assignments and executive leadership roles, including leading the field offices covering Washington, D.C. and Michigan; overseeing national security squads in Los Angeles and New Jersey; and serving as a team leader and liaison officer in various locations in the Middle East and Africa. He will leverage this experience when assisting clients with their multifaceted challenges arising from nation-states and advanced threat actor techniques.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Abbate said, “National security is not just a concern for government and law enforcement agencies. The threat landscape is constantly and rapidly evolving, making it critical for the private sector to maximize awareness and understanding of the risks posed by sophisticated threat actors looking to disrupt operations and cause harm. I look forward to working alongside our deep bench of former intelligence and federal law enforcement officials as we help our clients navigate today’s growing and multifaceted risk environment.”

About FTI Consulting’s National Security Offering

FTI Consulting’s national security experts come from law enforcement, intelligence, in-house legal and compliance backgrounds and work with clients to provide comprehensive solutions to ensure organizations comply with national security regulations, mitigate the risk of a national security incident and provide robust support for investigations and voluntary disclosures, including foreign direct investment reviews and other regulatory enforcement actions when national security threats arise.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

