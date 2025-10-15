GlobalX Secures Contract with Sunrise Airways to Provide Two Dedicated A320 Aircraft

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (“GlobalX” or the “Company”), the Nation’s fastest-growing charter airline, today announced that it has entered into a new long-term wet-lease agreement with Sunrise Airways (“Sunrise”), a leading Caribbean regional airline. Serving more than 20 gateways across the Americas, Sunrise’s route network connects major United States and Central American markets with destinations throughout the Caribbean. Under the agreement, GlobalX will begin service in November 2025, providing two dedicated Airbus A320 aircraft—each configured with 179 seats—to accelerate Sunrise’s expanding operations. This partnership highlights a core competency of GlobalX: enabling airlines to rapidly scale their networks and strengthen their market presence through dedicated fleet support.

Ryan Goepel, President and CFO of GlobalX, stated: "This partnership highlights GlobalX’s growing position as the ACMI provider of choice for airlines worldwide. By providing Sunrise Airways with flexible and dependable solutions for growth, we further showcase how our model creates meaningful value for airlines seeking efficiency, flexibility, and excellence in their operations. We value the trust Sunrise Airways has placed in us and look forward to growing this relationship through continued collaboration and shared success."

Sunrise Airways operates under three separate Air Operator Certificates (AOC) – Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Eastern Caribbean. The addition of the two Airbus A320s wet-leased from GlobalX brings the total size of the combined Sunrise Airways operating fleet to 14 aircraft.

Gary Stone, CEO of Sunrise Airways, said, “I’m pleased to announce this agreement with GlobalX, marking an important step as we continue to grow our fleet and enhance connectivity across the Caribbean. The integration of these two dedicated aircraft represents a significant milestone in our ‘One Caribbean’ strategic plan. This move underscores Sunrise’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience and improve connectivity to and within the Caribbean region. GlobalX is recognized as one of the world’s fastest-growing wet-lease providers. They are uniquely positioned to enable our growth and help us achieve our ambitious expansion goals. By leveraging their strong presence in South Florida, we aim to improve reliability, on-time performance, and the overall customer experience across our entire network.”

Stone added, “We’ll initially deploy the newly wet-leased aircraft to bolster our existing routes, particularly between Florida and Cap-Haïtien. In the near future, though, they’ll be instrumental in our efforts to expand our network to new destinations like Fort Lauderdale, New York, and other key markets throughout the Americas. We’re planning additional fleet expansion over the coming months, and by the close of 2025, we anticipate operating 18 aircraft across our expanding network.”

About Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company’s services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe and the UK.

About Sunrise Airways

Sunrise Airways launched in 2012 with a mission to enhance connectivity among island states located throughout the Caribbean. Since then, the regional carrier has grown to employ a workforce totalling in excess of 250 aviation professionals in 24 gateways spread across the Americas. The Sunrise Airways route network, which started with domestic flights in Haiti, now extends throughout the Caribbean, as well as into the United States (Miami) and Central America (Panama). Flights serving gateways throughout the Eastern Caribbean were launched in 2024. The Sunrise Airways corporate headquarters and Service Oversight Center (SOC) are based at Toussaint Louverture International Airport (IATA: PAP, ICAO: MTPP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sunrise Airways is privately-owned. Its Founder and Chairman is noted Haitian businessman, philanthropist, and pilot, Philippe Bayard.

