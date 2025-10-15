Go from “Ho, Ho, Ho” to “Well, Well, Well” This Holiday Season! Clearlight® Unveils 2025 Holiday Wellness Gift Round-Up

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, you can skip the tinsel and turn up the TLC. Clearlight ® , the industry leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative wellness solutions, invites wellness lovers everywhere to trade “Ho, Ho, Ho” for “Well, Well, Well.” Today, the brand announced its 2025 Holiday Wellness Gift Round-Up, a collection of trusted products from some of the top wellness brands, designed to restore, recharge, and reimagine holiday giving.

Joining Clearlight are: The Absorption Company , co-founded by Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder; HigherDOSE , and Hyperice .The round-up doubles as a ready-made gift list for media and a self-care guide for consumers who want to give and receive the gift of wellness.

For Clearlight founder, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, the tradition of giving has always been deeply personal. “Back when I was hacking wellness in my garage and out of my VW bus way before anyone even used the word ‘biohacking,’ I thought about what it really meant to give the gift of health,” Duncan recalls. “It was never a gadget or a fad. For me, it is always a chance to help someone to feel better, reset, and be present in the world with a lot more energy and joy.”

Duncan’s philosophy helped shape the round-up, which features leading innovations from trusted brands. With a mix of science-backed modalities, doctor-designed solutions and elevated design, the collection ensures that everyone from wellness beginners to long-time biohackers can give and get the gift of self-care.

“Now more than ever, I can see that people are prioritizing their well being,” added Duncan. “Through this holiday round-up we are hoping to simplify gift giving, spotlight some of our favorite wellness partners, and help people create a self-care sanctuary at home. When wellness is the gift, everyone wins.”

The 2025 Self-Care Sanctuary Holiday Round-Up

CLEARLIGHT SANCTUARY 2 + RED LIGHT THERAPY CORE TOWER

Clearlight’s Sanctuary 2 Full Spectrum 2 Person Infrared Sauna paired with the award-winning Red Light Therapy CORE Tower delivers year-round benefits that you can enjoy into and well beyond the holiday season. The two-person Sanctuary 2 surrounds you in advanced near-, mid-, and far-infrared wavelengths with Clearlight’s patented True Wave® heaters, and is popular with wellness experts, health enthusiasts, biohackers, athletes, teams, celebrities, entertainers and influencers. Prefer to start your self-care on a smaller level? The versatile CORE Tower stands strong on its own, delivering powerful red light therapy designed to target and recharge your body’s core systems. At 38″ tall, it can be used solo on a stand or seamlessly integrated into Clearlight sauna models including the Sanctuary 2, taking your wellness to a new level. Whether you choose the CORE Tower, the full Sanctuary 2 experience, or the combo, these wellness solutions help you step into the new year refreshed and ready for 2025.

“I use the sauna before I head to the stadium for the day. I think it helps warm my body up and get it ready for everything I do before the game,” said Will Smith, Catcher, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2x World Series Champion and 3x All-Star. “I broke my hand in early September. I think it the sauna along with a lot of other treatments have helped speed up the recovery process.”

Will, who also uses the CORE Tower, also shared, “Being consistent with my Clearlight CORE Tower has helped me perform at my best for the entire 162 game MLB season. My recovery day to day has been better, which has kept my strength and energy at a higher capacity than previous years. My performance has been the most consistent it’s ever been thanks to the Clearlight CORE Tower."

Shop Clearlight Infrared Saunas here

Shop CORE Tower here ; Shop the Clearlight Store on Amazon here .

RESTORE

Restore ($54/month for 28 servings) is a powerful and highly bioavailable hydration and recovery formula that replenishes electrolytes, fights oxidative stress, and supports natural detox. With Liposomal Glutathione, Vitamin C, CoQ10, and key B-vitamins, it helps boost energy, repair cells, support immunity, and optimize recovery and is perfect after workouts or sauna sessions.

“Restore is just on another level,” said Co-founder, Nikki Reed, The Absorption Company. “It’s not your average hydration powder. Yes, it has 700 mg of electrolytes, making it great for hydration, but it also includes Liposomal Glutathione for detox, and Vitamin C for your immune system, and B Vitamins for overall wellness, and Magnesium Glycinate for recovery, so I think of this as more of a multivitamin immune supplement with added hydration benefits, and this is what makes it different. It’s a multi-angled approach formulated in a way that your body can actually absorb and use and feel. I take it every morning.” Video here .

“As someone who views health and wellness holistically, I have incorporated supplements into my diet for most of my life. However, I always questioned how much of each supplement I was actually absorbing. Restore is different and I truly believe it’s because of the Capsoil technology and optimal bioavailability of the ingredients that allows for maximum absorption. I have added Restore to my daily routine for the past two months and I can feel and see a noticeable difference. Restore first thing in the morning (before coffee!) and, when needed, later in the day refreshes and renews. I cannot recommend it more highly!” Restore customer testimonial

Shop here ; Shop The Absorption Company Store on Amazon here

THE MICROCURERENT BODY SCULPTOR RITUAL SET

The Microcurrent Body Sculptor Ritual Set ($399) is an Elle Tools + Treatment award winner, blending high-output microcurrent and red light therapy with lymphatic drainage and fascia care for spa-level bodywork at home. The Microcurrent Body Sculptor is the strongest microcurrent lymphatic device on the market and is an all-in-one bodycare ritual pioneering innovation at the intersection of tech and ancient rituals.

“The Microcurrent Body Sculptor is bodywork, reimagined. It's the only tool on the market to target multi-layers of skin care: lymphatic, fascia and topical appearance,” said Fiona Hillery, VP of Communications, HigherDOSE.

“Love a little sculpt before I go on the show, now that I'm not a dancer I gotta keep up anyway I can.” — Jules Hough, Host, Dancing with The Stars

Shop here

NORMATEC ELITE BY HYPERICE

Normatec Elite ($1099) is a dynamic air compression massage device designed to speed up recovery, reduce inflammation, and increase circulation in the lower body. With seven levels of compression, a four-hour battery life, and a lightweight build, it prioritizes portability without sacrificing performance.





“As my career has evolved, I’ve become much more intentional about my approach to training, performance and recovery,” said PGA TOUR Champion and Hyperice Investor, Rory McIlroy. “I adopted Normatec a number of years back, and it has become a non-negotiable for me following a round, a session on the range, or after a tough workout. Normatec Elite will enhance the experience 10-fold, especially with my schedule, as the product is a great solution for travel during the golf season.”

“The goal of Normatec Elite was to deliver a marriage of what our users have come to love from the traditional Normatec system with our most innovative Normatec technology,” said Hyperice Chief Innovation Officer and Normatec Recovery Founder, Gilad Jacobs. “By seamlessly integrating the same no-hose tech utilized in the Normatec Go but on a full, lower body scale, we're allowing Hyperice customers to elevate their recovery and wellness experience to a whole new level.”

Shop here ; Shop Hyperice Store on Amazon here

Win The Ultimate Self-Care Sanctuary Giveaway

To celebrate wellness, Clearlight, The Absorption Company, and Hyperice have also teamed up for a Self-Care Sanctuary Giveaway which is a wellness bundle valued at over $6900. This package features products from each of the brands in the round-up. Prizes include:

From Clearlight: The Curve® Infrared Sauna Dome With Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat (MSRP $2899) + Red Light Therapy CORE Tower + Floor Stand (MSRP $2,394)

From The Absorption Company: a 6-month subscription [MSRP $432 value, (6) Free months to any product (Restore, Energy, Calm, or Sleep) + 1 Essentials Set (This is a variety pack that includes 28 sticks = $72 value)].

From Hyperice: Normatec Elite (MSRP $1099)

The giveaway goes LIVE today on Instagram on October 15, 2025 and closes at 11:59 pm PT on Nov. 27, 2025; winner announced on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. To enter, visit @clearlightsaunas , @absorb.more , @hyperice , and follow, like, and tag a friend.

Check websites for Black Friday promotions. Most auto-populate, no additional codes needed.

Interviews, Product Samples, and Assets (including B-roll) are Available.

About Clearlight

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna technology, red light therapy, and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for the past three decades.

About The Absorption Company: Created by Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow, The Absorption Company is a first-of-its-kind powdered supplement brand proven to increase bioavailability by up to 500% on vital nutrients.

About HigherDOSE

HigherDOSE , the innovative at-home wellness technology brand, makes supercharged self care and biohacking accessible to the masses through efficacious, portable wellness technology, tools and accessories.



About Hyperice

Whether you’re an elite athlete or an individual who is simply looking for solutions to combat the impact of daily life, Hyperice offers a suite of innovative products to help you unlock the best version of yourself.





Brand Media Contacts:

Clearlight, media@infraredsauna.com

The Absorption Company: Theabsorptioncompany@behrmancesa.com

HigherDOSE, fiona@higherdose.com

Hyperice: hyperice@jacktaylorpr.com

Attachments