illumin Welcomes Adtech Leader Brian Garrigan as Chief Revenue Officer to Champion Customer Growth and Innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM; OTCQB: ILLMF), a leading advertising technology company empowering marketers to see more and achieve more, today announced the appointment of Brian Garrigan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) ​​effective immediately. He will report to illumin’s CEO, Simon Cairns.

A proven adtech leader, Brian Garrigan brings more than a decade of experience leading high-performing sales organizations and driving scalable growth across enterprise, mid-market, and channel sales. Most recently, as SVP of Sales at Simpli.fi, he helped transform the company from an early-stage startup into a category leader recognized for its innovation in programmatic media and CTV.

In his new role, Garrigan will oversee global sales, account management, and client success at illumin. He will focus on expanding illumin’s reach across North America, Latin America, and Europe while strengthening client relationships and revenue performance.

“Brian’s experience leading growth at scale and his ability to build strong, collaborative teams will be key as we continue to expand,” said Simon Cairns, CEO of illumin. “He understands how to create lasting client partnerships and a culture that thrives on performance and partnership which is exactly what illumin stands for.”

“Joining illumin at a pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity,” said Garrigan. “Marketers want smarter, more transparent ways to plan and activate media. illumin’s technology delivers exactly that by connecting CTV and programmatic in ways that create real value for clients. I’m thrilled to be part of this next chapter and help scale a platform built around innovation and customer success.”

Garrigan has a proven track record for developing teams that consistently deliver double-digit growth while maintaining a customer-first mindset. At illumin, he will focus on expanding enterprise partnerships, deepening channel relationships, and reinforcing a culture centered on people, process, and performance.

“I’ve always believed that growth comes from putting people first,” Garrigan added. “At illumin, my goal is to help our teams and clients succeed together. That combination of collaboration, accountability, and measurable outcomes is what drives lasting results.”

About illumin

illumin is redefining programmatic advertising by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its unified, customer-centric platform. Built around the open web, illumin connects programmatic, CTV, email, and social channels within a single view — turning complex data into clear, actionable insights. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. Learn more at illumin.com .

Disclaimer with regard to forward looking statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

