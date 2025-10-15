Canadian workplace study reveals generational shifts in values

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study of Canadian workers shows shifting workplace priorities across generations, with younger employees placing stronger emphasis on purpose, sustainability, wellbeing, and job stability. The Workplace Values Survey1, commissioned by First Onsite Property Restoration, explores how Canadians view the role of employers in supporting individuals, communities, and the environment.

The planet and its people

Beyond wages and policies, Canadians increasingly want employers to make a positive impact. Six-in-10 respondents (61%) say it is important to work in an industry that helps people, a sentiment that is strongest amongst Millennials (68%) and Gen Z (65%). Also, half of Canadians (52%) believe it is important to work for an organization focused on sustainability, rising to 58 per cent among both Millennials and Gen Z.

“Purpose is a talent magnet and the desire to make a positive impact remains a powerful motivator in the workforce, especially among younger generations,” said Leah Pearson, Senior Director, Human Resources at First Onsite. “This is pushing industries like disaster restoration to level up and play a more direct role in supporting communities and safeguarding the environment.”

Primary healthcare access

Access to health resources continues to be a challenge for many Canadians. More than one-in-five (22%) report not having a primary healthcare provider, a number that climbs above 25 per cent among Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X. This underscores the growing importance of employer-supported health benefits in filling critical gaps.

Job stability concerns

Job stability also weighs heavily on Canadians. Over one-third of respondents (35%) worry that geopolitical developments such as trade protectionism or economic nationalism could affect their employment. Concerns are highest among Gen Z (43%) and Millennials (42%), compared to 24 per cent of Boomers.

Concerns about climate-related disruptions are affecting Canadians’ workplace anxiety. Overall, 19 per cent of Canadians worry that climate events could impact their jobs. By generation, the concern is highest among Millennials (26%) and Gen Z (23%), followed by Gen X (17%) and Boomers (12%).

Meanwhile, nearly one-third of Gen Z workers (32%) plan to quit or change jobs in 2025—which is significantly higher than Millennials (20%), Gen X (18%), and Boomers (5%)—highlighting shifting career priorities among younger generations.

Detailed survey findings by age cohort are provided in the table below.

Workplace Values Survey

Questions All Ages Gen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers Employee wellbeing is a human right 85% 88% 87% 87% 83% It is important to work with a company that is focused on sustainability initiatives 52% 58% 58% 49% 46% I would like to work in an industry where I am helping people 61% 65% 68% 62% 52% I do not have a primary health care provider or general practitioner 22% 26% 26% 25% 14% Recent geopolitical factors (such as trade protectionism and economic nationalism) will affect my job stability 35% 43% 42% 36% 24% I believe climate related events and natural disasters will affect my present job stability 19% 23% 26% 17% 12% I plan to quit or change jobs in 2025 16% 32% 20% 18% 5% Source: First Onsite and Angus Reid



Overall employee wellbeing

One thing that is consistent across geographies and generations—employee health and wellness is an essential need. A recent Harvard Business Review study underscores that supporting mental health goes beyond apps or mindfulness sessions—it demands an organization-wide commitment. Moreover, over the past three years, the First Onsite Workplace Values Survey found that more than 85 per cent of Canadians view employee wellbeing not just as a benefit, but as a fundamental human right.

“This is a clear call to action for HR leaders everywhere,” said Pearson. “Wellbeing must be embedded into every aspect of the workplace, not as a perk, but as a core responsibility. That’s how we create environments where people can truly thrive.”

1 About the Workplace Values Survey

These findings are from a survey conducted First Onsite between February 19 to February 21, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,501 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.