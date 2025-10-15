Harsco Environmental Expands Services in New 15-Year Contract With Jindal Stainless

The division’s expanded services with Jindal Stainless are set to process additional slag from their Jajpur facility, supporting capacity expansion

The renewed agreement builds on the success of the first contract, in which Harsco Environmental processed over five million tons of slag for Jindal Stainless

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a global leader in providing innovative environmental solutions, announced it has signed a 15-year, $150 million contract with Jindal Stainless, the largest stainless steel producer in India. This renewed agreement will expand Harsco Environmental’s operations in Jajpur, Odisha, India, to process additional stainless steel slag from Jindal Stainless’ expanded operations, furthering the division’s relationship with the company that began in 2015.

“This expanded partnership with Jindal Stainless represents a significant step in our shared journey toward transforming the stainless steel industry with sustainable solutions,” said Harsco Environmental President Christophe Reitemeier. “By working together, we are advancing our operational footprint, contributing to the local economy, and empowering the community with new opportunities, all while driving meaningful environmental impact. With this new contract, Harsco Environmental continues to grow with the industry and is well on course to double its business in India by 2028, marking a five-year period.”

“As we expand capacity to meet the rising stainless steel demand in India and globally, our focus remains strongly on doing so responsibly and in an environmentally conscious way. We are strengthening our partnership with Harsco Environmental, an organisation that shares our commitment to circularity in stainless steel production. The upcoming wet milling plant, with its benchmark metal recovery and waste management, will enable gainful utilisation of slag and create new opportunities for the communities where we operate,” said Jindal Stainless Managing Director, Mr. Abhyuday Jindal.

The contract includes the following components: an extension of the existing agreement to process stainless steel slag for another 10 years, and the construction of an additional wet milling plant to support Jindal Stainless’ expansion of stainless steel operations. Harsco Environmental will operate the wet milling plant, the only one of its kind in India, which will handle hot slag and recover metal from waste products.

The new and expanded capabilities are expected to create approximately 140 new jobs in the region.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Jindal Stainless

India’s leading stainless-steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless, had a consolidated annual turnover of INR 40,182 crore (USD 4.75 billion) in FY25 and is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity in FY27. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2025. In India, there are ten sales offices and six service centres, as of March 2025. The company’s product range includes stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel, and coin blanks.



Jindal Stainless relies on its integrated operations to enhance its cost competitiveness and operational efficiency. Founded in 1970, Jindal Stainless continues to be inspired by a vision for innovation and enriching lives and is committed to social responsibility.



Jindal Stainless remains focused on a greener and sustainable future. The company manufactures stainless steel using electric arc furnace, a process that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and allows for recyclability of scrap without compromising on quality.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Karen Tognarelli

+1.717.480.6145

ktognarelli@enviri.com

