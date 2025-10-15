SkyWire™ Technology From Microchip Makes It Easier to Align and Compare Clocks Within Nanoseconds Across Geographic Locations

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network clocks are the backbone of critical infrastructure operations, with the precise alignment of clocks becoming increasingly important for data centers, power utilities, wireless and wireline networks and financial institutions. For critical infrastructure operators to deploy timing architectures with reliability and resiliency, their clocks and timing references must be measured and verified to an authoritative time source such as Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces its new SkyWire™ technology, a time measurement tool embedded in the BlueSky™ Firewall 2200, that is designed to measure, align and verify time to within nanoseconds even when clocks are long distances apart.

With the BlueSky GNSS Firewall 2200 and SkyWire technology, geographically dispersed timing systems can be compared to each other and compared to the time scale systems deployed at metrology labs within nanoseconds. Measurement of clock alignment and traceability to this level has typically only been done between metrology labs and scientific institutes. With Microchip’s solution, critical timing networks for air traffic control, transportation, public utilities and financial services can achieve alignment within nanoseconds between its clocks to protect their infrastructure no matter where the clocks are located.

“To ensure timing systems are delivering to stringent accuracy requirements, it’s important to measure and verify in an independent manner relative to UTC as managed by national laboratories and traceable to the Bureau International Poids et Mesures (BIPM),” said Randy Brudzinski, corporate vice president of Microchip’s frequency and timing systems business unit. “With the new SkyWire technology solution, we’re making UTC more widely accessible so that large deployments of clocks can be independently measured and verified against each other across long distances.”

The concept originated as an extension to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) pre-existing service called Time Measurement and Analysis Service (TMAS), which is utilized by entities that are required to maintain an accurate local time standard. The BlueSky GNSS Firewall 2200 with SkyWire technology provides a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) product to enable critical infrastructure operators to connect with the NIST TMAS Data Service for large-volume clock deployments.

“At NIST, our goal is to enable the most accurate time to support our country’s infrastructure,” said, Andrew Novick, engineer at NIST. “Our TMAS Data Service in conjunction with commercial hardware, provides a scalable solution for anyone who needs traceable and accurate timing.”

Nations around the globe can replicate this solution using Microchip’s SkyWire technology capabilities within its TimePictra® software suite, which delivers similar features and functionality as that provided by the NIST TMAS Data Service. Metrology labs, government agencies and enterprises worldwide can deploy TimePictra software suite and the BlueSky GNSS Firewall 2200 with SkyWire technology and have their own end-to-end solution for traceable time measurement, alignment and verification.

With over 75 years of timing experience, Microchip offers a comprehensive clock and timing portfolio. The company’s frequency and timing products range from small plug-in timing server cards to multi-rack national time scale systems. As a primary contributor to the world's time, Microchip's timing solutions are trusted, reliable and resilient. For more information, visit Microchip's Clock and Timing Systems web page.

Development Tools

The TimePictra® software suite provides customers with support to deploy BlueSky GNSS Firewalls at scale.

Pricing and Availability

The BlueSky Firewall 2200 with SkyWire technology is now available for purchase. For additional information and to purchase contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.



Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. TimePictra is a registered trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. SkyWire and BlueSky are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Reader Inquiries: Kim Dutton 1-888-624-7435 480-792-4386 kim.dutton@microchip.com



