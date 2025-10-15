Golden State Welcomes Colton Lightner of Topwater Capital in Osprey, Florida

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Equity Partners (Golden State) is pleased to announce that Colton Lightner, CFP®, AIF®, founder of Topwater Capital, has joined its growing network of independent financial advisors. Colton will custody his clients’ assets with Raymond James while receiving the business resources and support of Golden State.

Colton brings extensive experience in wealth management and a deep commitment to his local community. He is a Certified Financial Planner® professional and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® who founded Topwater Capital, LLC after serving as a financial planner and investment advisor with several local firms. Since returning to his hometown in 2017, he has worked closely with business owners, foundations, endowments, nonprofits, families, individuals, and retirees—helping them pursue their financial goals with clarity and confidence.

His services focus on business planning, comprehensive financial planning, and tailored investment strategies designed to meet the diverse needs of his clientele.

A local graduate of Pine View School, Colton played baseball for Venice High before earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration, double majoring in finance and economics, from Stetson University. While at Stetson, he served as captain of the Stetson Hatters baseball team, demonstrating the leadership and discipline that define his approach to client service today.

“Golden State is excited to welcome Colton and Topwater Capital,” said John Nahas, Founder and CEO of Golden State. “Colton’s strong community ties, fiduciary commitment, and passion for helping clients align perfectly with Golden State’s mission of empowering advisors and the clients they serve. We are proud to have him on our team.”

About Topwater Capital

Topwater Capital delivers agile, customized financial planning and investment strategies designed to help clients navigate today’s fast-moving markets with confidence. Inspired by the community’s coastal heritage and founder Colton Lightner’s late father, Jeff, the Topwater name reflects a tradition of patience, precision, and big rewards—much like the topwater fishing technique Jeff loved. Colton brings this same attentive, hands-on approach to his clients, offering personalized guidance to improve risk management, returns, and overall quality of life. Learn more at topwaterwealth.com

About Golden State

Golden State is a multi-custodial registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that is headquartered in South Coast Metro, California, with offices across the country. Golden State empowers independent financial professionals with the services and support they need to grow and manage successful practices. Serving over $4 billion in Assets Under Care1, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information, visit teamgoldenstate.com.

1 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2025; Golden State.

Advisory services offered through Golden State Equity Partners ("GSEP"), a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Topwater Capital is a DBA of GSEP. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a particular level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nahas

jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com