Absci to Host KOL Seminar on ABS-201 Androgenetic Alopecia Program on December 11, 2025; Announces Accelerated Initiation of Phase 1/2a Trial

Webinar on December 11 to feature leading KOLs in dermatology and hair loss alongside Absci leadership

Phase 1/2a trial now expected to begin in December 2025, ahead of prior guidance

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative AI, today announced the company will host a virtual seminar on December 11, 2025 at 10:00am ET focused on the company’s ABS-201 (anti-PRLR) program for androgenetic alopecia.

Additionally, Absci now expects to initiate the Phase 1/2a trial for this program in early December, ahead of prior guidance for early 2026, with an interim efficacy readout anticipated in the second half of 2026. The seminar to be hosted on December 11 will feature leading KOLs in the dermatology and hair loss fields, and highlight the clinical trial path, differentiated profile, and market potential of the ABS-201 program.

KOLs presenting at this event include:

Dr. David J. Goldberg, MD, JD , Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Mike Jafar , Medical Aesthetics Executive

, Medical Aesthetics Executive Dr. Ralf Paus, M.D., D.Sc., F.R.S.B. , Research Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

, Research Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Dr. Anthony Rossi, MD , Attending Dermatologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Professor of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medical College

, Attending Dermatologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Professor of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medical College Dr. Rodney Sinclair, MBBS, MD, FACD, Professor of Dermatology at the University of Melbourne and Director of Sinclair Dermatology





The webinar will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and feature presentations on the latest developments and status of the ABS-201 program, followed by an interactive Q&A session. The program is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may register for the seminar via this link, or access a live and archived webcast of the event on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About ABS-201 and Androgenetic Alopecia

Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male-pattern or female-pattern hair loss, affects approximately 80 million Americans alone. The condition causes crown balding and receding hairlines in men, and progressive hair thinning in women. Currently, the only FDA-approved treatments – minoxidil and finasteride – show limited efficacy and notable side effects, leaving patients with limited therapeutic options.

ABS-201 represents a novel therapeutic approach targeting prolactin receptors to stimulate hair follicle regeneration and promote durable hair regrowth as demonstrated in in vivo studies. In preclinical studies, the antibody demonstrated statistically significant superior hair regrowth compared to minoxidil in preclinical mouse models. Phase 1/2a clinical trials are planned to begin in December 2025, with initial proof-of-concept data expected in the second half of 2026.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics. These include ABS-101, a potentially best-in-class antibody to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as other indications, and ABS-201, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern baldness. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

Absci Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any or all of the following: (i) Absci’s preclinical studies, clinical trials, as well as partnered and internally developed programs, including, without limitation, manufacturing capabilities, status of such studies and trials and expectations regarding data, safety and efficacy generally; (ii) data included in the above-described oral presentation, as well as the ability to use data from ongoing and planned clinical trials for the design and initiation of further clinical trials; (iii) Absci’s strategy, goals, anticipated financial performance and the sufficiency of its cash resources; (iv) regulatory submissions and authorizations, including timelines for and expectations regarding any anticipated regulatory agency decisions; (v) the expected benefits of its collaborations with partners; and (vi) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of antibody therapies, as well as other technologies. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Absci Corporation’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in any other subsequent filings made by Absci Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Absci Media Contact

press@absci.com

Absci Investor Contact

Alex Khan

VP, Finance & Investor Relations

investors@absci.com