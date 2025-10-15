IGP Specialty Launches, Uniting U.S. Risk and Safehold Special Risk Under a Bold New Brand

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Risk, a national specialty lines underwriting manager and wholesale broker, and Safehold Special Risk, a leading national program administrator, today announced that they are combining business operations under a new unified brand, Innovation Growth Partners Specialty, LLC (IGP Specialty).



The new name, Innovation Growth Partners Specialty, reflects the company’s mission to drive innovation, empower growth and strengthen partnerships across the specialty insurance ecosystem. Together, the combined organization will deliver enhanced value to agents, carriers and clients through innovative solutions, tailored programs and deep industry expertise.



With a combined legacy of more than 40 years, a robust portfolio of over 30 specialty programs and national wholesale and contract binding capabilities, IGP Specialty is setting a new standard for performance and partnership in the specialty insurance market.



The name Innovation Growth Partners reflects the company’s brand promise to elevate specialty insurance through innovation, growth and partnership at every level of the business.

Innovation – Delivering access to a robust portfolio of cutting-edge programs, exclusive coverages and creative solutions that evolve with market needs – backed by decades of specialized expertise.

– Delivering access to a robust portfolio of cutting-edge programs, exclusive coverages and creative solutions that evolve with market needs – backed by decades of specialized expertise. Growth – Helping agents grow their books – and their clients grow their businesses – by delivering smarter risk solutions that enable them to reinvest savings back into their enterprise.

– Helping agents grow their books – and their clients grow their businesses – by delivering smarter risk solutions that enable them to reinvest savings back into their enterprise. Partners – Building trusted, long-term relationships with carriers, clients and agents through collaboration and shared success.

IGP Specialty’s tagline, “Specialty Insurance Elevated,” underscores this commitment to raising the standard for specialty insurance through innovation, service and partnership.



“For us, this rebrand is far more than a name change – it’s a strategic evolution that centers on innovation, growth and our partners,” said John Paulk III, president of programs for IGP Specialty. “By harnessing the collective power of our teams, programs and market relationships, we’re delivering even more creative and tailored solutions for our partners across the country.”



Alex Furlong, president of wholesale and MGA for IGP Specialty, added: “By uniting under IGP Specialty, we’re giving agents a single, powerful platform to access specialty markets and expertise. Our wholesale and contract binding capabilities enable flexible and creative placement strategies for complex and hard-to-place risks.”



IGP Specialty’s structure brings together two powerful business engines under one umbrella: its specialty programs division, offering more than 30 niche programs for industries such as staffing, community associations, marinas, sports and entertainment and many more; and its wholesale and contract binding division, providing creative placement options for non-admitted and complex risks nationwide.



As one of the largest specialty insurance providers in the United States, Innovation Growth Partners Specialty (IGP Specialty) and its programs, wholesale and MGA divisions manage more than $1.6 billion in premium, with offices in 17 states and over 650 dedicated professionals. With a legacy of more than 40 years in the specialty insurance market, IGP Specialty delivers tailored solutions and underwriting expertise across a broad range of niche industries. IGP Specialty is part of the USI Insurance Services family of companies, one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world. For more information, please visit igpspecialty.com or follow IGP Specialty on LinkedIn.

