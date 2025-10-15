Abacus Global Management to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 6, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) (“Abacus” or the “Company”), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on November 6, 2025. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacusgm.com . The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 826-3033 (toll-free) or (412) 317-5185 (International). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available here for one year following the call.

About Abacus Global Management, Inc.

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary analytics and deep actuarial expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Public Relations