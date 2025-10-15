CareCloud to Present at the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

Company to highlight acquisitions, growth and AI roadmap

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place October 22–23, 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York City. This event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several leading industries, including technology and healthcare.

Earlier this year, Maxim Group named CareCloud its ‘Top Healthcare IT Pick for 2025,’ citing the transformative potential of our AI strategy, strong financial results, and renewed M&A activity. Maxim’s report also highlighted the Company’s AI Center of Excellence, positive free cash flow, and resumption of preferred dividends earlier in 2025.

Discussion topics for Maxim investors

M&A momentum: Four transactions closed year-to-date including the transformative Medsphere acquisition in late August and the Company’s most recent acquisition of HFMA’s MAP App earlier this month.

Four transactions closed year-to-date including the transformative Medsphere acquisition in late August and the Company’s most recent acquisition of HFMA’s MAP App earlier this month. AI Center of Excellence: Launched earlier this year and scaling toward ~500 AI professionals to accelerate innovation across inpatient and ambulatory EHR, RCM, analytics, and patient engagement.

Launched earlier this year and scaling toward ~500 AI professionals to accelerate innovation across inpatient and ambulatory EHR, RCM, analytics, and patient engagement. 2025 outlook: Revenue guidance raised to $116–$118 million on strong execution.

Revenue guidance raised to $116–$118 million on strong execution. Index inclusion: Added to the Russell Microcap® Index, broadening investor awareness.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could”, “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com