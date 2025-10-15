Asia Broadband Moves Into Final Stages of Preparation for Federal Legal Action Filing to Protect Shareholders From Market Manipulation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is in the final stages of preparation to complete a Federal Court legal action against certain professional market participants and online platform entities that the Company believes have engaged collusively in damaging manipulative trading practices and defamatory campaigns targeting AABB. The Company is determined to expose and eliminate price manipulation and repression in the AABB daily trading market and allow for fair price determination.

The Federal lawsuit seeks injunctive relief and damages from parties that the Company believes have:

Engaged in unlawful collusive trading activity, including spoofing and wash trading

Disseminated knowingly false and misleading statements regarding AABB’s business operations to undermine investor confidence and fuel the market manipulation and repression.

Chris Torres, President and CEO of AABB, stated: “We have a responsibility to protect both the integrity of our Company and the interests of our shareholders. AABB’s share price is not reflecting the true value attributed to the Company’s successes in recent years due to illegal market manipulation and profiteering. Our legal action will reflect our firm’s commitment to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace.”

The Company also confirmed that it will refer all its findings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies for further investigation.

Despite recent market volatility, AABB continues to execute on its growth strategy, which includes the ongoing expansion of its Etzatlán gold and silver ore processing facility, advancing development of the La Paz and Tequila mining concessions and the strategic accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

