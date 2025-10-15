Autofleet Partners with inDrive to Bring Intelligent Fleet Management to Global Ride-Hailing

Autofleet's fleet management platform will empower inDrive's fleet partners to manage drivers and assets centrally, offering comprehensive intelligence, detailed reports, and in-depth analytics for efficient operations. This partnership will enable inDrive to scale its fleet strategy through better visibility and control, automation of core workflows, and an optimized fleet experience.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced that Autofleet, its advanced fleet management optimization platform and pillar within Element Mobility, has partnered with inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform operating in 48 countries and the world’s second most downloaded ride-sharing app.

This collaboration brings the power of intelligent fleet management to inDrive’s unique peer-to-peer ridesharing model, where passengers and drivers negotiate fares directly. By equipping inDrive’s fleet partners with Autofleet’s advanced management platform, the partnership ensures streamlined driver and asset control, real-time data integration, and deep operational insights to support more efficient, scalable, and reliable fleet operations.

“Fleets are becoming a strategic imperative for ride-hailing companies, and we are excited to partner with inDrive to enable new levels of performance, transparency, and growth,” says Kobi Eisenberg, President of Element Mobility and Autofleet. “As ride-hail and mobility models evolve, success will depend on operational fleet excellence. This partnership brings the power of intelligent fleet management to inDrive’s unique mobility model.”

Through Autofleet’s Integration Hub, inDrive will be able to seamlessly synchronize data on rides, vehicles, and drivers within its systems, ensuring better visibility and control across diverse markets. For fleet partners, this means access to detailed reports, performance tracking, and analytics that will transform their ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

“Autofleet brings the fleet management foundation our partners need to operate at scale,” said Arsen Tomsky, founder and CEO of inDrive. “This partnership is about more than connecting drivers and riders. It’s about optimizing the way transportation is managed behind the scenes to deliver better, more reliable service for everyone who uses inDrive.”

Element Mobility, the strategic division of Element Fleet dedicated to shaping the future of intelligent fleet technology and home to Autofleet’s advanced fleet management optimization platform, continues to deliver advanced technology, automation, and intelligence to global fleet ecosystems. The partnership with inDrive underscores Element’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that combine breakthrough technologies, forward thinking, and transformative partnerships to help fleets thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.

