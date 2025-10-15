Turn Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Kent Kester to Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn Therapeutics (“Turn” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation dermatology, wound, and anti-infective therapies, announces the appointment of Kent E. Kester, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FASTMH to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Kester is a globally recognized infectious disease physician and R&D leader with extensive experience spanning clinical development, translational medicine, vaccine and anti-infective innovation, and public-private collaboration. A retired U.S. Army Colonel, he has held senior leadership roles across industry and academia, including as Commander of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and has led multi-center clinical programs from Phase 1 through pivotal studies. He has also served on numerous advisory groups focused on global health security and emerging pathogens.

Turn Therapeutics CEO Bradley Burnam commented, “Dr. Kester’s appointment adds world-class clinical and scientific leadership to our Board at a pivotal time as we prepare for the next phase of our growth. His depth of experience in drug development, infectious disease, and translational medicine will be invaluable as we advance our late-stage programs and approach key regulatory milestones. Dr. Kester’s perspective will strengthen our governance, sharpen our strategy, and help to ensure that our mission remains focused on patient impact and long-term value creation.”

Dr. Kester added, “Turn Therapeutics is pursuing a bold and well-defined mission to address serious infectious and inflammatory diseases with innovative science. Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to bridging scientific discovery with clinical application, and I see significant potential in Turn’s platform to deliver meaningful therapeutic advances. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s clinical and strategic direction and supporting its continued focus on developing impactful therapies for patients worldwide.”

About Dr. Kent E. Kester

Dr. Kent E. Kester, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FASTMH, is an infectious disease physician and accomplished R&D executive with more than two decades of leadership across government, industry, and academia. He currently serves as Executive Director of Vaccine Research & Development at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and previously held senior roles including Vice President and Head of Translational Science and Biomarkers at Sanofi Pasteur.

A retired U.S. Army Colonel, Dr. Kester served for over 24 years in military medicine, including leadership as Commander of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and Associate Dean for Clinical Research at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He has also advised numerous national and international bodies, including the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Advisory Council, and the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria.

Dr. Kester has authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh),the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Royal Society for Public Health, and the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene. He received his MD from Jefferson Medical College, completed residency training in Internal Medicine at the University of Maryland, and a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. In addition, Turn is pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery designed to serve underserved areas worldwide, reflecting its commitment to public health innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Turn’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and effectiveness of the Company’s registration statement, the success of development programs, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Turn Therapeutics in general, see the risk disclosures in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Turn undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

