TransUnion Expands Partnership with RPM Living, Providing Resident Screening to Entire Portfolio

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today an expansion of its partnership with leading multifamily property management, investment and development company RPM Living. The enhanced agreement brings TransUnion’s TruVision™ Resident Screening solution to 188,000 units in the RPM Living portfolio.

TransUnion will provide data-driven insights to help RPM Living streamline their screening processes. The full scale of the partnership also allows for consistent experiences across the RPM Living portfolio.

“This expanded partnership with TransUnion represents a significant strategic move that will enhance our screening process while reinforcing our commitment to data-driven decision making and operational excellence,” said Mariana Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer at RPM Living.

TransUnion’s Resident Screening solutions use a proprietary scoring model designed specifically for the rental housing industry. Its data-driven recommendations help property managers accept more qualified residents and mitigate eviction risks.

“RPM Living is an industry leader, known for its innovation and commitment to continuous improvements,” said Maitri Johnson SVP and head of TransUnion’s tenant and employment screening business. “TransUnion is proud to be their partner, enhancing both operations and customer experiences through robust data insights for tenant screening.”

For more information about TransUnion’s TruVision™ Resident Screening solution, click here.

About RPM Living

We are a highly innovative, full-service multifamily property management, investment and development company. We are passionate about acquiring, building, and operating exceptional multifamily rental communities that build our investors’ confidence and satisfy our residents’ desires for sanctuary and home. Every day, we deliver hands-on property management service, strategic investment opportunities, and property development expertise no other professional real estate company of our size can match.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

