Mutuum Finance Nears Q4 2025 Launch Following Recent Announcement

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum, Finance, a new crypto project built on the Ethereum network, announced in early October that it will launch its lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This announcement has accelerated its presale progress, pushing the number of holders to over 17,000. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top crypto to watch following these recent developments.





What is Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on the Ethereum network. It combines pooled liquidity markets with a peer-to-peer marketplace, allowing users to earn yield on major assets like ETH and USDT while enabling customized lending agreements for other tokens, including volatile assets such as SHIB or DOGE that are typically not supported in main liquidity pools.

The platform is designed to improve capital efficiency, offer flexible borrowing options, and support both stable and variable interest rates. With a focus on security, scalability, and transparency, Mutuum Finance aims to provide a reliable infrastructure for DeFi users and projects.

In preparation for its upcoming launch, Mutuum Finance placed a strong emphasis on security by completing a thorough audit with CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm. The project’s smart contracts received a notable 90/100 rating on CertiK’s Token Scan.

Besides its CertiK audit and security measures, a recent statement on X has increased user interest and added more credibility to the project. The team announced that they are actively developing Version 1 of its lending and borrowing protocol, which is set to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

The initial rollout will include:

Liquidity pools for deposits and loans.

for deposits and loans. mtToken issuance to track user yields accurately.

to track user yields accurately. Debt token mechanics for interest calculation and accounting.

for interest calculation and accounting. Automated liquidator bot to maintain healthy collateral ratios.

to maintain healthy collateral ratios. Support for ETH and USDT from day one, with more assets planned for future phases.

This early deployment aims to collect user feedback, ensure system stability, and refine the core lending features before the full mainnet launch. It is intended to provide a more transparent, efficient, and secure DeFi lending experience.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance is currently in its presale phase, giving investors the opportunity to secure tokens at a lower price before the project goes live. In Phase 6 of the presale, the token is priced at $0.035, with the launch price set at $0.06, representing nearly a 2x increase from the current level. In comparison, the first presale phase began at $0.01, meaning early participants could see more than a 600% price increase by the time the token reaches its listing price.

So far, the presale has attracted over 17,100 holders and raised more than $17.4 million, reflecting strong and sustained interest from the market. The momentum continues to grow, with over 65% of Phase 6 already sold out. Once this phase is fully completed, the token price will rise by 20% in Phase 7, making the current stage one of the lowest entry points remaining before the launch.

Besides this, the team recently updated the project’s dashboard, introducing a 24-hour leaderboard feature. This leaderboard refreshes daily, ranking participants based on their contributions within that 24-hour window. The top-ranked investor each day receives a $500 bonus, adding a competitive and engaging element to the presale while rewarding active participants.

Another important milestone Mutuum Finance has achieved is the successful completion of the first phase of its four-phase roadmap. The project is now in the second phase, titled “Building Mutuum,” which focuses on active protocol development and infrastructure preparation.

The team has confirmed that the token listing will take place alongside the official platform launch, a move that could significantly boost exposure. By coordinating both events, Mutuum Finance may increase its chances of being listed on top-tier centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges, which could potentially drive higher liquidity and support a short-term price increase following the launch.

The current presale phase is already over 65% sold out, and with demand accelerating, it’s expected to close by the end of October. Once this phase sells out, the token price will rise by 20% in Phase 7, marking one of the last opportunities to access tokens at the current price. With its Q4 2025 Sepolia testnet launch on the horizon and growing attention in the DeFi space, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself among the top crypto projects to watch in the coming months.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.